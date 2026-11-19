When former UAE captain CP Rizwan announced his international cricket retirement last year, it might have been with a view to making life a little easier.

Rather than cramming practice and matches into any spare moment after office hours and family time, chasing a return to the top level, he finally had some breathing space.

Now, though, he is set to be busier than ever, especially over the next six weeks or so after being handed the chance to join the coaching staff of Gulf Giants.

Rizwan was part of the squad when the Giants won the first DP World International League T20 title back in 2023.

He maintained his association with the franchise to the point that they approached him to coach their side in the ILT20 Development Tournament earlier this year.

That is the feeder tournament for the main event, which starts on Saturday in Dubai. It is organised so locally based players can advertise their talents to the franchises.

And it turns out it is not just the players. Rizwan impressed in guiding the Giants to the title in that event, to the extent he has now been invited to join the set-up of their pro side.

That means he will be joining a brains’ trust led by head coach Simon Helmot, and including New Zealand great Shane Bond and former Australia player Michael Klinger. The Giants also announced Heinrich Klaassen as their captain on Wednesday.

At this level, opportunities for UAE coaches are rare. There is an obligation for franchises to have four UAE players per squad, but there is no stipulation for coaching staff.

CP Rizwan, centre, Sanchit Sharma, right, Aayan Khan, left, and Ashwanth Valthapa, back, were part of the Gulf Giants team that won the ILT20. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: CP Rizwan, centre, Sanchit Sharma, right, Aayan Khan, left, …

Ahmed Raza was part of the Dubai Capitals set-up before leaving ahead of this season to take up the role of UAE head coach.

That leaves Rizwan as the sole representative – and he is not even a full-time coach.

His schedule is exhausting: he will be joining up with the Giants after office hours with his job as a facilities officer for Emirates.

That will mean early morning starts, leaving the office by 3.30pm to ensure he gets to the team bus in time for its 4pm departure for matches and training.

Evening games will finish around 11pm, meaning getting home past midnight. He is thrilled to have been given the chance to follow such a schedule.

“We have always played cricket in this fashion,” Rizwan said, pointing out UAE cricketers are well used to having to juggle various commitments to pursue the game.

“Obviously, cricket has been a big part of my life, but that's how I like it for myself; being busy and trying to be as productive as possible. I love this kind of challenge.”

Having won the ILT20 as a Giants player and the development tournament as a coach, he is hopeful he can be a good-luck charm in Season 5.

“Whatever gives you good vibes, you’d love to take it,” Rizwan said.

Quote That's how I like it for myself; being busy and trying to be as productive as possible. I love this kind of challenge. CP Rizwan

“When I was part of Gulf Giants for the first time as a player, we won the main tournament, and now in development tournament as a coach. Hopefully the same can happen with this tournament as well.”

Rizwan has two young sons, aged five and three. He also has his own cricket coaching academy based in Abu Hail, Dubai.

If he impresses with the Giants, potential further opportunities could follow in franchise cricket.

If it came to the point where work-life and cricket-life were impossible to balance, what would he choose?

“I always take life in a simple way, not thinking too far ahead because there are a lot of things which are not in your control,” Rizwan said.

“Obviously, I have aspirations and giving back to the game is the biggest motivation. That’s why I started my academy as well.

“I didn't anticipate these things would happen, but when we try to give back and keep learning about the game, things fall into place.

“Whatever comes my way, you need some perspective and to consider those things at that point of time.

“But Emirates has been a great employer who support sporting activities. They sponsor big events like the World Cup, and Real Madrid, and they have a great association with the game.

“I’m sure they will continue to support sportsmen in the future, as well.”