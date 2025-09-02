CP Rizwan, former UAE captain and first Keralite to score an ODI hundred, retires from international cricket

CP Rizwan says his love for the game will never stop despite him retiring from international cricket.
The former UAE captain has called time on playing for the national team, after growing frustrated at being overlooked for a recall.
He played 42 One-Day Internationals for the country and 18 T20Is, but has been out of the side for nearly two years – other than a lone ODI against Canada in March 2024.
Now 37, Rizwan recently returned to full-time work as a facilities maintenance officer with Emirates Airline.
He had been a full-time pro during his spell as captain of the national team, which included overseeing the UAE’s first win at a T20 World Cup.
Back in 2022, his team beat Namibia in the first round of the World Cup in Geelong.
He said he was announcing his intention to step away with “a heavy heart”, but that he was proud of his achievements with the national team.
“It has been a great roller coaster ride, [for] a boy coming from a small town called Tellicherry in Kerala who always had dreams of playing international cricket,” he said.
“[From] coming to UAE in 2014 with big dreams of playing international cricket, the challenges were plenty, playing cricket in the night and working full time [from] 8am to 6pm.
“God has been kind, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to represent UAE and be able to create lot of great memories playing for the country.”
His favourite of those memories was the hundred he scored in his 10th game for the national team, which inspired a rare win over Test nation Ireland, in Abu Dhabi in 2021.
In doing so, he became the first Kerala-born player to score a ton in ODI cricket. His close friend, Sanju Samson, who subsequently achieved the same feat for India, had gifted Rizwan the bat with which he made that century.
At that point in time, Rizwan was juggling playing with his day job working in an office in Sharjah, where he spent a number of his formative years before permanently settling there.
He later became the first Keralite to lead an international cricket team in officially recognised format, when he became the UAE captain ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Despite his achievements in the game, he said he felt slightly unfulfilled as he made the decision to retire.
“I am sad because I felt I could have done more,” Rizwan said. “It feels emotional because, when you have high goals, and you feel you could have done better, it is a little sad.
“I have done what I can, was top scorer in the recently held D50, with an average of 150. I have done what is in my hands but was still not considered [for selection].
“It made me think, what is the point of pushing yourself if something is not coming from their side. And, working with Emirates now, my work ethic [in cricket] is not matching my manifestation [to score centuries again for UAE].
“If I was to score ODI hundreds again, I would have to train more, but now I have to put more focus on my work.
“It is only fair to look ahead at my future, and control what I can control, rather than wait in a space where you don’t know what is happening."
Rizwan has had overseas-player postings in Australia, England and the United States as he has plotted his path back to the national team.
But now, with a young family, he has decided he did not want the uncertainty that comes with national team selection.
“The love for the game is still there, and I still enjoy the hard work,” Rizwan said. “You cannot take that away from me, that is for sure. Irrespective of what happens, I still enjoy the sport.
“I try to give my best wherever I play. I have been getting runs and been hoping for the chance to come back. It takes a lot of dedication to make an impact in international cricket.
“I didn’t just want to play international cricket; I wanted to make sure I could make an impact. But it doesn’t make sense to pursue that if you don’t know what is coming up.”
