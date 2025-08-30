Asia Cup 2025 tickets including India v Pakistan go on sale

Tickets for the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 are on sale, with demand for the India v Pakistan match on September 14 in Dubai high.

The Emirates Cricket Board announced that sale of match tickets for the T20 extravaganza began on Friday with a unique system where match tickets for India games and four Super Four stage matches are being sold together.

The tournament begins on September 9 and runs until September 28, with games taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Given the high demand of matches involving India, organisers have decided to include the India v Pakistan clash in a seven-match tickets package, with price starting at Dh1,400.

The tickets package will allow fans to watch India's match against the UAE on September 10 and the clash with Pakistan four days later, both in Dubai, along with Super Four stage matches.

Individual match tickets for other Asia Cup group stage matches begin at Dh40 for games at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Dh50 at the Dubai International Stadium. Ticket are available on Platinum List website.

Fans can buy separate tickets for the remaining matches that are not included in the seven-match tickets package.

Tickets will also be made available at both Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium over the coming days.

The tickets package starts at Dh1,400 for general category. Premium tickets package costs Dh2,950, and Pavilion tickets are Dh3,950. Platinum hospitality tickets are priced at Dh6,600 while Grand Lounge tickets package costs Dh13,000 each.

Demand of India's match against Pakistan is expected to be very high with reports of fake match tickets already being offered on unauthorised sites.

Also, match times for the tournament have been pushed back by half an hour. The tournament schedule earlier stated that games will begin at 6pm local time. But the ECB announced matches will now start at 6.30pm. The ongoing tri-series between UAE, Afghanistan and Pakistan is beginning at 7pm, give the high temperatures even during early evening.

Asia Cup 2025 schedule

September 9: Afghanistan v Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm UAE time)

September 10: India v UAE, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 11: Bangladesh v Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm)

September 12: Pakistan v Oman, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 13: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm)

September 14: India v Pakistan, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 15: UAE v Oman, Abu Dhabi (4pm)

September 15: Sri Lanka v Hong Kong, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 16: Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm)

September 17: Pakistan v UAE, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 18: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm)

September 19: India v Oman, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm)

September 20: B1 v B2, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 21: A1 v A2, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 23: A2 v B1, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm)

September 24: A1 v B2, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 25: A2 v B2, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 26: A1 v B1, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 28: Final, Dubai (6.30pm)

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The%20Iron%20Claw %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sean%20Durkin%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zac%20Efron%2C%20Jeremy%20Allen%20White%2C%20Harris%20Dickinson%2C%20Maura%20Tierney%2C%20Holt%20McCallany%2C%20Lily%20James%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

EXPATS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lulu%20Wang%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nicole%20Kidman%2C%20Sarayu%20Blue%2C%20Ji-young%20Yoo%2C%20Brian%20Tee%2C%20Jack%20Huston%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Arctic Monkeys Tranquillity Base Hotel Casino (Domino)