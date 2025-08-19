Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill named India T20 vice-captain to complete stunning rise

India's cricket selectors gave a clear view of their plan for the future after naming Shubman Gill as vice-captain for the Asia Cup T20 tournament, which takes place in the UAE next month.

India's T20 team under Suryakumar Yadav has been in sizzling form since last season, with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson providing ample firepower at the top of the order.

However, with the departures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from two of the three formats, Gill has been fast-tracked to a senior position in the Indian team.

Gill was named Test captain for the recent tour of England, where he scored a record 754 runs in a dramatic 2-2 series draw. Now Gill, already an integral part of the ODI team, has forced his way into the national T20 team owing to his great form as well. He amassed 650 runs in the IPL this year, and looks set to be anointed as the next all-format India captain.

Gill's selection means there is no place for left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has a better record in the format than Gill. Jaiswal has been placed on stand-by, but might have struggled to make it to the playing XI even if selected in the main squad.

With three opening options – Gill, Abhishek and Samson – India could not accommodate Jaiswal.

"With regard to Yashasvi, it's just unfortunate again," chief selector Ajit Agarkar said.

"There's Abhishek Sharma, what he's done over the last year or so, plus he can bowl a little bit, he gives us that option if required.

"One of these guys was going to miss out, Yashasvi just has to wait for his chance."

Another player who will feel hard done by is Shreyas Iyer, who did not make it to the squad despite being India's top performer in two of their past three ICC tournaments – the 2023 ODI World Cup and this year's Champions Trophy.

Iyer also won the IPL as captain last year and took a new team – Punjab – all the way to this year's final. His white-ball form would normally have made him indispensable but competition for spots in this India team is intense.

Test captain Gill has not played a T20 International since July last year, when he was Suryakumar's deputy on the tour of Sri Lanka.

"That's where we started a new cycle," Suryakumar, who took over the T20 captaincy from Rohit Sharma after India won the world title last year, said in Mumbai.

"After that he got busy with all the Test series and he didn't get an opportunity to play T20s because he was busy playing Test cricket and Champions Trophy.

"So he's there in the squad and we're happy to have him."

India also included Jasprit Bumrah, whose workload has been a major concern for the team; he played only three of the five Tests in England earlier this year.

Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two wicketkeepers in the side, which also includes left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The eight-nation Asia Cup begins on September 9 with defending champions India set to face hosts UAE a day later in Dubai.

India and rivals Pakistan have been placed in Group A and clash in Dubai on September 14.

