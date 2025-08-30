UAE aim to show their worth against upbeat Pakistan in tri-nations series in Sharjah

The UAE might be entering the tri-nations series against Pakistan and Afghanistan buoyed by the fact they have taken some impressive scalps of late.

Wins in individual fixtures against the Afghans and New Zealand, as well as a first series win against Bangladesh last time they played in Sharjah, show the national team are a threat to anyone.

But a reminder of precisely where they stand in the pecking order will be difficult to miss when they arrive at the ground to face Pakistan on Saturday evening.

Where the team buses pull into the car park, there is a large sign listing the ticket prices. Admission to most stands is half the price for the national team’s matches as it is for the two fixtures between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

It stands to reason. The rivalry that has built up between Pakistan and Afghanistan meant that the demand for tickets for the opening game between the two sides on Friday night was fevered.

The fixture has not always been good natured. When the neighbouring sides last met in Sharjah, two years ago, it was marred by ugly scenes in the stands which included seats being ripped out and used as weapons.

Rashid Khan, the Afghan captain, had pleaded for “unity” in the stands before the series, but there was tension in the build up to its start.

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran in Sharjah. AFP

Afghanistan fans, in particular, arrived in huge numbers, some of them hours before the start. When they got there, they found they were funnelled in separate directions, as the two sets of fans were segregated.

Approximately three quarters of those who made it into the stadium were supporting the Afghans.

The one stand housing Pakistan’s supporters had a number of empty seats at the back. By contrast, the largest of the stands given over to Afghanistan supporters, was filled to bursting.

It had reached its capacity by around the time Fazalhaq Farooqi sent down the first ball of the game. As more and more supporters swamped the aisles and the gangways, the gates were opened to the small stand that runs parallel to the road, square of the wicket, to ease the strain.

At first, the Afghan fans had plenty to cheer. Their savvy spin trio of Rashid, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammed Nabi, in particular, kept the brakes on the new-look Pakistan side.

But a fine captain’s knock from Salman Agha, who was not out on 53 from 36 at the end, allied to some fine late striking by Mohammed Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf lifted them to 182-7.

Again, the Afghan supporters had some early cheer in the chase. But when Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed in the eighth over, when the score was 68-1, their effort faltered.

Despite some late resistance from Rashid, whose 39 in 16 balls included five sixes, Afghanistan subsided to a 39-run defeat.

It was the perfect start to the series for Pakistan, who have brought a largely unproven side to the UAE, at least in their batting line up.

But, although Pakistan will clearly start on Saturday evening as the favourites, it is unlikely the UAE will have been daunted by what they watched in the opening game.

Muhammad Waseem, the UAE captain, is hopeful they can prove their worth – whatever the price of admission to see them play.

“It is home for all three teams, but the way we have prepared, and the way we have been playing the past couple of years, I think we are going to play good cricket here,” Waseem said.

Agha, Pakistan’s captain, insists the series is perfect preparation for the Asia Cup, which follows in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in September,

“I think it is a great tournament,” Agha said. “We don’t really have much in the way of tri-nations series around the world. When I was young, I used to watch a lot of matches on TV, and they often used to be tri-nations series in Sharjah.

“I think it is a great initiative and these things should happen more often. It will impact a lot on the Asia Cup. The teams who have played games here, and arrived 10-12 days before, they will definitely feel the benefit.”

