Hosts UAE to play India and Pakistan in T20 Asia Cup in September

The UAE is all set to host the T20 Asia Cup in September after organisers announced the schedule for the tournament, ending speculation on the fate of the event following tensions between India and Pakistan.
The subcontinent neighbours had been locked in a diplomatic standoff since an intense four-day conflict earlier in the year.
A quick ceasefire was announced between the countries but India announced it remained on high alert. India also announced the suspension of most bilateral ties, leading to concerns over the Asia Cup.
The South Asian rivals have not played any bilateral series since 2012 and only play each other in international tournaments on neutral grounds as part of a compromise deal.
However, even that seemed unlikely this time, until an agreement was reached recently, clearing the path for India's participation in the Asia Cup.
Late on Saturday, Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi announced the dates for the tournament that will take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28. The venues for the matches will be announced at a later date.
“I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 in UAE,” Naqvi posted on platform X.
“The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9 to 28.”
India and Pakistan are in Group A with Oman and hosts UAE. Group B comprises of Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong.
The top two from each group will qualify for the Super 4 stage where all four teams will play against each other. The top two teams will then go through to the final.
Pakistan and India are favourites to qualify from Group A. The tournament could potentially see three matches between the rivals, if they qualify for the final.
The five full members of the ACC – Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – earned automatic qualification to the tournament.
They were joined by Hong Kong, Oman and the UAE who secured their spots by finishing in the top three of the ACC men's Premier Cup.
The Asia Cup is being seen as preparation for the T20 World Cup early next year, which is set to take place in India and Sri Lanka.
The Asia Cup tournament is held in ODI and T20 formats.
India are the defending champions, having beaten Sri Lanka in the final of the previous edition in 2023. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, won the Asia Cup when it was last played in the T20 format in 2022 after they beat Pakistan in the final.
The UAE, meanwhile, will be confident of putting up a good show. They are on a roll in the T20 format, having recently defeated a strong Bangladesh team in Sharjah.
They are currently competing in the Pearls of Africa T20 Cup in Uganda.
The UAE, captained by Muhammad Waseem, have won four out of five matches in the tournament so far. In their latest clash, the UAE beat Nigeria by 53 runs, dismissing their opponents for 88 after posting 141-5.
T20 Asia Cup 2025 fixtures
September 9: Afghanistan v Hong Kong
September 10: India v UAE
September 11: Bangladesh v Hong Kong
September 12: Pakistan v Oman
September 13: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka
September 14: India v Pakistan
September 15: UAE v Oman
September 15: Sri Lanka v Hong Kong
September 16: Bangladesh v Afghanistan
September 17: Pakistan v UAE
September 18: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan
September 19: India v Oman
September 20-26: Super 4
September 28: Final
