Faheem Ashraf heroics in vain as Bangladesh clinch T20 series win after Pakistan batting fails again

Pakistan batters failed to come to terms with the slow nature of surfaces in Bangladesh once again as the Tigers successfully defended a target of 134 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20 series in Mirpur on Tuesday.

Bangladesh batters struggled on a two-paced pitch early on but were powered by a fighting fifty from Jaker Ali (55) and Mahedi Hasan (33). They were the only batters to reach double figures as the hosts battled their way to 133. However, the total proved enough against a batting line-up out of form.

Pakistan lost their entire top order in the powerplay as Bangladesh seamers got the ball to move around corners.

Pacers Shoriful Islam (3-17) Tanzim Hasan (2-23) decimated Pakistan's line-up, reducing them to 30-6 inside 10 overs.

However, the tourists' lower order put up a fight. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf (51 from 32 balls) received excellent support from bowlers Abbas Afridi (19) and Ahmed Daniyal (17) as he took the team closer to the target.

Pakistan had battled their way to 106-8 with two overs to go and 28 runs to get.

Faheem Ashraf scored a fine fifty in the second T20. AFP

Ashraf and Daniyal went after leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, hitting him for two fours and a six. But Ashraf continued to attack the spinner, losing his stumps on the final ball of the penultimate over to end a heroic innings.

Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman then got the defiant Daniyal caught in the deep as Bangladesh eked out an eight-run win after restricting Pakistan to 125.

Earlier, fast bowlers Salman Mirza and debutant Daniyal grabbed two wickets apiece to restrict Bangladesh to 133.

Mirza finished with 2-17 and Daniyal took 2-23 after Pakistan won the toss and sent Bangladesh into bat.

Jaker hit a fiery 48-ball 55 for his third T20I fifty, smashing five sixes and a boundary before holing out off the final delivery of the 20th over.

Fast bowler Afridi also grabbed 2-37.

Bangladesh had lost four wickets by sixth over for 28 before Jaker and Mahedi revived the innings with a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Mahedi scored a 25-ball 33 with two sixes and as many boundaries.

After the series defeat, Pakistan captain Salman Agha said his young team will learn from their mistakes.

"The way we started bowling in the power play, we could have given like 10 fewer runs, but that's the way cricket goes," Agha said.

"But 130 was what we thought we had under control. But the way we batted in the power play, I think that needs to be improved.

"We don't want to give up no matter what situation we are in. We always think we can win the game. The way we played after, like, 15-5, I think, is outstanding. This is the kind of belief I want from my team."

It was Bangladesh's first-ever series in the format against Pakistan. The tourists were dismissed for 110 in the first match, which the hosts won by seven wickets.

