Red-hot Bangladesh crush Pakistan in first T20 in Mirpur

A brilliant bowling effort helped Bangladesh clinch another famous win as they thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets in the first T20 in Mirpur on Sunday.

Bangladesh, fresh from a morale-boosting T20 series win in Sri Lanka, were guided by an all-round bowling effort and a superb half-century by opener Parvez Hossain Emon.

Parvez struck a 39-ball 56 not out to help Bangladesh reach 112-3 in 15.3 overs after their bowlers had dismissed Pakistan for a paltry 110.

The win was set up by Bangladesh's bowlers who made the most of a sticky pitch that offered seam movement and help for spinners all day.

Fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman rocked Pakistan's batting that also shot itself in the foot with disastrous run-outs.

Taskin finished with 3-22 while Rahman grabbed 2-6 in his four economical overs to dismiss the visitors in 19.3 overs for Pakistan's lowest total against Bangladesh in T20Is.

Bangladesh’s Parvez Hossain Emon with the player of the match award. AFP

For Pakistan, opener Fakhar Zaman top-scored with a 34-ball 44, which included six boundaries and a six, while Abbas Afridi scored 22 and Khushdil Shah 17.

Sent into bat, Pakistan had a horror start, with half the side dismissed for 46 in the eighth over with Saim Ayub (six), Mohammad Haris (four) and Agha (three) falling cheaply.

Hasan Nawaz fell without scoring and Mohammad Nawaz made just three.

Zaman, dropped on four and 30, added 24 for the sixth wicket before he was run out after being sent back by Shah but was caught out of his crease.

Shah and Abbas took Pakistan past the 100-mark during their 33-run stand for the seventh wicket.

The chase proved tricky but the Tigers mastered the conditions with far more authority than the tourists.

Parvez smashed five sixes and three boundaries in his innings to help the home team take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Debutant Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza (2-23) jolted Bangladesh with wickets of Tanzid Hasan (one) and Litton Das (one) but Parvez and Towhid Hridoy (36) added 73 for the third wicket to ease up the chase.

It was only Bangladesh's fourth win over Pakistan in 23 T20Is.

After the match, captain Litton admitted batting was not easy on a slow pitch.

"It's not an easy wicket to bat on, but the way we batted, it looked good," said Litton. "We took early wickets and that's the key point."

Pakistan captain Salman Agha blamed poor batting for the defeat as a majority of the top order played expansive shots without reading the conditions first.

"It wasn't enough on the board as we lost wickets at regular intervals which we have to talk about before the second game," said Agha.