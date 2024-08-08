Ramblers, scones and sheep: CP Rizwan taking scenic route back to international game

CP Rizwan still feels he has "a lot to contribute for UAE cricket again. It is my goal to leave a legacy."
CP Rizwan, former captain of the UAE cricket team, joined English country side Hatherley and Reddings as an overseas player this summer. All photos: Rob Greig for The National
Hatherley and Reddings players in a team huddle during a match against Dumbleton in the Cotswolds.
CP Rizwan said his move to England has been “challenging, but I am getting used to it. I am making a lot of friends, enjoying the company and the culture."
Dumbleton’s ground is at the foot of one of the rolling hills of the Cotswolds, beneath a 19th century manor house.
CP Rizwan's English county side Hatherley and Reddings played at one of the most picturesque grounds in the country. Dumbleton, in Gloucestershire, regularly features in lists of the most scenic venues in English cricket.
CP Rizwan- bowls during the game against Dumbleton.
CP Rizwan said: “Cricket is a great medium to make friends. It is great to play, then discuss cricket after the game, chilling with them. I am making good memories."
Among the smorgasbord between innings were mini Yorkshire puddings stuffed with roast beef and horse radish, as well as scones made both the Devon way – clotted cream then jam – and the Cornish way – jam then cream.
CP Rizwan has had to adapt to English conditions.
When CP Rizwan packed his bags and kissed goodbye to his wife and two sons – one still a baby, the other a toddler – back in April, he was going against convention.
