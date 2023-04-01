‘Forget the pain, just run’: Rameez Shahzad and Rohan Mustafa seal epic win for UAE

Before this week, it had been four-and-a-half years since Rameez Shahzad last played one-day international cricket.

In the intervening time he had lost his professional contract, taken work in a car showroom, gained weight, and seen his dream of returning to play with his mates for his country gradually diminish.

All of which made his remarkable, match-clinching half-century for UAE against Canada at the Wanderers in Windhoek all the more stunning.

The six-wicket win in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off could be a seminal moment for cricket in the UAE. It means they are now within touching distance of retaining one-day international status, and it has breathed life into their aspirations of making it to the global Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June.

Singling out Rameez, who ended on 53 not out after hitting the winning runs, for all the praise would be harsh on a team full of heroes.

Sanchit Sharma and Junaid Siddique were thrifty with the new ball. Zahoor Khan took two wickets on his 50th ODI appearance for the UAE, and Aayan Khan, the young whizz-kid of UAE cricket, took three.

In pursuit of 255 to win, Muhammad Waseem (80) and Aryan Lakra (53) laid the platform with a 134-run alliance for the first wicket.

But the acclaim with which Rameez was welcomed back to the UAE dressing room told its own story.

“To be honest, I wasn’t sure [if I would play again],” Rameez said.

“I had been training, and I would like to thank the management for giving me another chance. I have been working hard for the past three or four months.

Expand Autoplay Muhammad Waseem was player of the match for his 80 opening the innings for the UAE in their win over Canada in their Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off. Photo: Jan Willem Prinsloo for The National

“The fitness isn’t there yet. I am still working at it. This was a really good innings to play once you are back in the side.

“I would like to thank my father [former UAE bowler Shahzad Altaf], who has always backed me, and my good friend Salman Farooq for their support.”

As if any extra poignancy were needed, the fact Rohan Mustafa was his partner at the other end when victory was sealed provided it.

The duo, along with assistant coach Ahmed Raza, have been stalwarts of UAE cricket for the best part of two decades, stretching back to when they played with and against each other as schoolboys in Sharjah.

Their affinity with each other softened the blow when Mustafa dealt out some choice words to Rameez, encouraging him to battle through pain.

Rameez’s running was inhibited by a thigh strain and a blister, each of which was evidence of a lack of game time of late.

“I was swearing at him, telling him he had to run,” Mustafa said, of their unbroken 64-run partnership.

“I said to him that it was not just about winning this game, it is about all of UAE cricket. It is about ODI status. When we retire, we need to leave something behind for the youngsters.

“These few hours of the game are very important for UAE cricket.

“I was telling him he had to run every ball. He said he had pain, but I said to forget about the pain and just run. That was it, and he did a very good job.”

UAE now face another must-win tie with hosts Namibia at United Sports Club on Sunday. Whether Rameez can be patched up and get back out on the field remains to be seen.

He is hopeful, though, and is glad of the fact they have infused life into their chase for a place in the Play-off’s top two.

“Playing under pressure has always been a thing for me,” Rameez said.

“I have always found that I am at my best when I do that. Batting in the previous two games shows that I still need practice.

“It is about my body movement, and I am not sure about the shots I can play right now. I am still trying to get to my best.

“We have won two and lost one. Three games are gone. What’s past is past and we are just going to give our best in the next two games and try to make it to Zimbabwe.”