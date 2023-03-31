From long-distance truck driving to bowling for UAE, Matiullah is happy to deliver

Given what is at stake for them at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Namibia, it is understandable UAE’s cricketers might be feeling up tight at present.

The chance to make it to the next phase of World Cup qualifying is one goal. Perhaps more pressingly, so it retaining one-day international status. Lose that, and their jobs may be on the line.

Their loss against the United States in Windhoek on Thursday only served to aggravate tensions. For all the merits of a fine century by 18-year-old USA rookie Saiteja Mukkamalla, UAE know they largely had themselves to blame.

The defeat was characterised by some limp strokeplay, abysmal running between the wickets, and the type of fielding lapses which are unbecoming of one of the youngest and most athletic sides UAE have put out in ODI cricket.

Despite the inconsistency and insecurity, one player could at least afford himself a feeling of satisfaction.

Matiullah bowled just five overs, taking one wicket for the concession of 37 runs. It was unspectacular, but even being here at all is a notable achievement.

Back in 2011, Matiullah had left his home in Bannu, a city near Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan, to take up work in UAE as a driver for a transport company.

His shifts were long, usually involving trips from the Saudi border to the northern emirates and back again. Despite the hours, he would fit in games of tape-ball cricket whenever he could.

“I came to UAE for work, but I love cricket so much,” Matiullah said.

“I had to work first then go for cricket, which was very hard. To be honest, it was a real struggle for 10 years.

“I used to pick up from the Saudi border, and work for 12-13 hours, then fit cricket round that.

“I had to do that journey three or four times a week. I remember how much I struggled. But, Alhamdulillah, after four or five years everything started to come good.”

Matiullah’s aptitude as a pace bowler in tape-ball cricket got him noticed. He was offered a chance to play for Brothers Gas, a corporate side in Dubai, which allowed him to quit his job as a driver and devote himself to the sport instead.

He adapted to playing formal cricket bowling with a hard, leather ball, with which he tried to imitate the skills of his two heroes, Mohammad Amir and Mohammed Asif.

Now, 12 years after arriving in UAE and age 30, he has graduated to the national team, training with whom still involves a three-hour round trip from Ras Al Khaimah.

He was presented with his cap by Mudassar Nazar, the former Pakistan all-rounder who is the interim coach of the UAE team, ahead of the game against United States.

“Playing for a country is not easy,” Matiullah said.

“I worked continuously for 10 or 11 years, then came to UAE camp for the first time after that.

“When I took my debut cap, I was emotional. It was such a proud moment for me, plus my family and my friends, who had all remembered me in their prayers. I don’t have words to describe the feeling.

“Mudassar told me to give my best and play honestly. Inshallah, I will do everything I can for my team and my country.”

Despite the emotions he felt, Matiullah says he was not overawed by playing international cricket for the first time. He said playing in front of TV cameras at the Abu Dhabi T10, then in the DP World International League T20 had helped ready him for the big stage.

Coincidentally, Ali Khan, the United States fast bowler, had been a teammate of Matiullah’s at Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20.

“I played T10 cricket, and ILT20 for ADKR and performed well,” Matiullah said.

“My family knew this so when I told them I had [been selected for UAE] they pointed out that I had played franchise cricket and now for the nation, and said that they were very proud.”

After a win and a loss in the competition so far, against Papua New Guinea and USA respectively, UAE are fourth in the six-team Qualifier Play-off.

They face Canada, who top the table with two wins from two, then second-placed Namibia on Saturday and Sunday.

“We won the first match and the second was very close,” Matiullah said.

“We made some mistakes when fielding but hopefully we can improve that against Canada and get a better result.”