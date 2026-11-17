The fifth season of the DP World International League T20 starts on Saturday.

Desert Vipers, the defending champions, will face MI Emirates in the opening match at Dubai International Stadium.

It is a rematch of last year’s final, when the side that had won the most matches in the competition’s history finally won the title for the first time.

The league

The 20-over competition involves six teams who play each other twice over the league phase, before play-offs and a final.

Although nominally a league for the UAE, “international” is the operative word.

Unlike the overwhelming majority of leagues elsewhere in the world, ILT20 sides can have as many as nine overseas players in each starting XI.

It is a rule the ICC have sanctioned, but is now reportedly looking into ending.

The teams

Desert Vipers, who are owned by US businessman Avram Glazer, are the only side not associated with another franchise from India.

Dubai Capitals are the sister team of the Delhi franchise in the IPL of the same name.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are an offshoot of the side originally set up in Kolkata, while MI Emirates originate from the Mumbai franchise in the IPL.

Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz have sister teams in India’s Women’s Premier League.

Rashid Khan is one of the Afghan players retained by MI Emirates. Show caption: Rashid Khan is one of the Afghan players retained by MI Emir…

Mandatory Afghans

Each playing XI must now include at least two UAE players, two Afghans and one from an Associate (non-Test playing) country.

The Associate player can also be a UAE player, giving a typical line-up of six international players, two UAE, two Afghanistan and one Associate player.

The same minimum must be on the field at all times while a team is fielding.

It seems odd that sides are obligated to have as many Afghans as UAE players. It is part of a strategy aimed at ensuring Afghans choose the ILT20 if there is a scheduling clash with other leagues at any point in the future.

Super subs

The rule has been retained where teams can replace a player with a substitute.

It is going to take some administration: when a Super Sub is introduced, the team must still keep at least two UAE, two Afghans and one Associate player in their XI.

If an international player has batted and completed their innings and is then replaced by another international player, the UAE, Afghans and Associates are not required to bat in that innings.

The ‘batter zone’

The league is introducing a “batter zone” for deciding wides. The zone runs between the inside edges of the off- and leg-side wide lines at the popping crease.

Umpires will signal a wide if the whole ball passes outside the batter zone at the popping crease, or passes above the head height of the striker standing upright at the crease.

“Even if the batter moves to bring the ball within reach, the umpire will call and signal wide if no part of the ball passes the popping crease inside the zone and the batter does not make contact,” league rules state.

“The only exception is when the batter plays a reverse sweep or switch hit, in which case both off-side wide lines shall apply.

“Umpires have been instructed to apply the law strictly and consistently to stop negative bowling wide of the wicket.”

The league is introducing a “batter zone” for deciding wides. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: The league is introducing a “batter zone” for deciding wides…

Stop clock

A 60-second clock between the end of one over and the start of the next – by which time bowlers need to be ready – was already implemented.

Now, though, it also applies to the batting side. Both batters must be ready to start the next over within a minute of the previous over ending. They will get two warnings per innings.

“On the third and any later occasion, the umpire will award five penalty runs to the fielding side,” league rules now state.

“The clock does not apply when a new batter comes to the wicket between overs, during approved injury treatment, strategic time-outs, stoppages for ground, weather or light, third-umpire referrals and reviews, or other delays beyond the batting side’s control, such as broken equipment. Glove changes are not an exemption.”

Fixtures

Saturday, November 21 – Desert Vipers v MI Emirates – 6.30pm, Dubai

Sunday, November 22 – Sharjah Warriorz v Gulf Giants – 2pm, Sharjah

Sunday, November 22 – Dubai Capitals v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 6.30pm, Dubai

Monday, November 23 – Sharjah Warriorz v Desert Vipers – 6.30pm, Sharjah

Tuesday, November 24 – Gulf Giants v MI Emirates – 6.30pm, Dubai

Wednesday, November 25 – Dubai Capitals v Desert Vipers – 6.30pm, Dubai

Thursday, November 26 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v MI Emirates – 6.30pm, Abu Dhabi

Friday, November 27 – Sharjah Warriorz v Dubai Capitals – 6.30pm, Sharjah

Saturday, November 28 – MI Emirates v Desert Vipers – 2pm, Abu Dhabi

Saturday, November 28 – Gulf Giants v Dubai Capitals – 6.30pm, Dubai

Sunday, November 29 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Sharjah Warriorz – 2pm, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, November 29 – Desert Vipers v Gulf Giants – 6.30pm, Dubai

Monday, November 30 – MI Emirates v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 6.30pm, Abu Dhabi

Tuesday, December 1 – Gulf Giants v Sharjah Warriorz – 6.30pm, Sharjah

Wednesday, December 2 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Desert Vipers – 2pm, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, December 2 – Dubai Capitals v MI Emirates – 6.30pm, Dubai

Thursday, December 3 – Gulf Giants v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 6.30pm, Dubai

Friday, December 4 – Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriorz – 6.30pm, Sharjah

Saturday, December 5 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Gulf Giants – 6.30pm, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, December 6 – MI Emirates v Sharjah Warriorz – 2pm, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, December 6 – Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals – 6.30pm, Dubai

Monday, December 7 – MI Emirates v Gulf Giants – 6.30pm, Abu Dhabi

Tuesday, December 8 – Dubai Capitals v Sharjah Warriorz – 6.30pm, Dubai

Wednesday, December 9 – Sharjah Warriorz v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 6.30pm, Sharjah

Thursday, December 10 – Dubai Capitals v Gulf Giants – 6.30pm, Dubai

Friday, December 11 – Sharjah Warriorz v MI Emirates – 6.30pm, Sharjah

Saturday, December 12 – Desert Vipers v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 6.30pm, Dubai

Sunday, December 13 – MI Emirates v Dubai Capitals – 2pm, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, December 13 – Gulf Giants v Desert Vipers – 6.30pm, Dubai

Monday, December 14 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals – 6.30pm, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, December 16 – Qualifier 1 – 6.30pm, Abu Dhabi

Thursday, December 17 – Eliminator – 6.30pm, Dubai

Friday, December 18 – Qualifier 2 – 6.30pm, Sharjah

Sunday, 20 December – Final – 6.30pm, Dubai