ILT20 winners and losers: Which UAE players risk missing huge paydays because of their own success?

In normal circumstances, a three-game winning streak achieved against sides above them in the world standings would be reason for wild celebrations for UAE cricketers.

One-day international victories have been hard to come by for the national team in recent years.

As such, two wins against Oman, either side of one against the Netherlands, was a fine way to finish Cricket World Cup League Two (CWCL2) this week.

And yet the uptick in form only served to confuse an issue hanging over the players themselves.

A 15-man squad will travel to Kathmandu later this month for the World Cup Qualifier Play-off. It is an eight-team competition with much riding on it – chiefly, continuing the UAE’s status as a full ODI team.

Crucially, it overlaps with the DP World International League T20, the franchise competition which provides a greater earning potential than anything else for UAE cricketers.

For example, the $210,000 contract Muhammad Waseem has awaiting him to play for MI Emirates might go almost entirely to waste.

Depending on how many warm-up matches are organised before the play-off, those touring players who also have ILT20 deals will only be able to eke in a few days at the start of the league.

If they are paid pro rata, it means some will be missing out on fortunes.

The scheduling clash also means the franchises will also have to redraw their plans for Kuwait players. There is a mandatory selection of one Kuwait player per team, but they, too, will be playing in the play-off.

Given the haphazard selection policy that has beset the UAE team, guessing who might make the final cut for the tour to Nepal is a fool’s errand.

But, based on the strong finish to CWCL2, these are how the leading players are positioned ahead of the big decision.

On the plane

Khuzaima Tanveer

The fast bowler only debuted earlier this year, but has already established himself as the spearhead of the UAE attack. As such, he will likely miss out on most of his $75,000 deal to play for Desert Vipers.

Aayan Khan

Landed a $75,000 bid at auction from Dubai Capitals. He should only be available for the first few days, though, as he is back in favour with the national team.

Mohammed Rohid

The left-arm quick was just too good on his return to the ODI side for the first time in a year. He was thrifty and incisive with the new ball, meaning he won’t be able to add all of the $95,000 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders bid for him to the $140,000 he got from MI Emirates last year.

Mohammed Rohid in action for MI Emriates. DP World ILT20 Show caption: Mohammed Rohid in action for MI Emriates. DP World ILT20

In the balance

Muhammad Waseem

The most successful UAE player in ILT20 history had seemed surplus to requirements for the ODI side, until a recall for this month’s series. He did a decent job in the middle order, then flattered to deceive when moved to open.

Junaid Siddique

Having hit the jackpot with a $170,000 deal in the first ILT20 auction last year, his price plummeted to $10,000 this year – presumably as suitors were put off by the idea of him being nailed on for the play-off tour. That is not necessarily the case, though, as he has not been a guaranteed starter over the past month.

Haider Ali

Inexplicably dropped for the past two series, despite being consistent in both formats for the national team. Awais Ali Shah thrived in his place as a left-arm spinner, which could leave Haider free to take up his $38,000 deal with Dubai Capitals.

Haider Ali in action for UAE against Hong Kong. Asian Cricket Council Show caption: Haider Ali in action for UAE against Hong Kong. Asian Cricke…

Ali Naseer

Picked up for the USA tour last month, then put straight back down again. If his exile continues, he will collect $40,000 from Sharjah Warriorz, but surely he is too good for UAE to continue to ignore?

Ibrar Ahmed

Absent for the series against Oman and the Netherlands, but could be recalled at the expense of either Siddique or Mohammed Arfan, who struggled in the tri-series. If not, he is in line to earn $46,000 from Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Tanish Suri

Dropped or rotated, depending on your viewpoint, after the first two games of the tri-series. The young opener is richly talented, but if the frustration over him continuing to fail to convert good starts into big runs turns into him being dropped from the side, then at least there is a $10,000 gig with Sharjah Warriorz to cushion the blow.

Home free

Alishan Sharafu

Another player who has been oddly overlooked in recent times, despite captaining the ODI side not so long ago. Not that his bank manager will be too bothered: he is in line to make $110,000 at Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Vriitya Aravind

Still the UAE’s leading ODI runscorer, which makes his years in the wilderness tough to fathom. It does, though, leave the path open for him to fulfil his $70,000 deal with Desert Vipers.

Zuhaib Zubair

Clearly far more appreciated in the ILT20 than the national team set-up. Has been a regular in the franchise competition, where he has a $26,000 salary awaiting him with Dubai Capitals, but has been rarely spotted in UAE colours.