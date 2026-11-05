Ten new UAE traffic laws for 2027: Driving limits to vehicle registration

The UAE will introduce key changes to its traffic laws from January 1 that aim to reduce accident rates, tackle congestion, offer greater protection to child passengers and limit the time drivers spend behind the wheel.

The road legislation shake-up is central to the government's long-term safety drive as it seeks to keep pace with the demands placed on its growing transport network by the sustained population boom.

The updated regulations under federal traffic laws are set affect the millions of people who use the nation's roads each day.

Here, The National sets out the measures all road users need to be aware of as authorities ring in the changes for the start of the New Year.

Nine-hour driving limit

The amended federal law establishes a maximum driving period of nine hours within any 24-hour period, in an effort to guard against driver fatigue.

It is not clear if the ruling applies to both private and professional drivers, but it is set to have significant implications for taxi, bus and delivery service operators and their employees.

The National has sought clarification from the authorities on how the limit will operate in practice.

Minimum age for e-scooters

The minimum age for e-scooter use has been set at 15 under the amended law. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: The minimum age for e-scooter use has been set at 15 under t…

Under the new rules, the minimum age to obtain an e-scooter permit – which will be valid for three years – will be set at 15.

The new decision does not state whether Dubai’s existing age restriction of 16 will be amended or how the two requirements will be reconciled.

The traffic regulations will allow licensing authorities to issue three types of permits, covering e-bikes, e-scooters and small-wheeled cycles (mopeds and scooters).

These modes of transport may only be used on routes and roads designated by the licensing authority or traffic control authority in each emirate.

A classification system for personal mobility devices – often used for “last-mile” journeys – will be introduced. This will encompass bicycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, small-wheeled cycles, skateboards, and mobility aids for elderly people and those with disabilities.

Technical requirements for e-scooters and e-bikes

Article 4 of the updated law states that personal mobility transport, such as e-scooters and e-bikes, must have a front light for night-time visibility, a rear light with a red brake light, and an audible warning device, such as a bell or horn, fitted to the handlebars.

Each device must also have at least one brake on the rear wheel, properly maintained and securely fitted tyres, as well as intact wheel spokes under appropriate tension. All components must be in safe working condition.

Delivery rider checks

Delivery riders will be subject to safety rules under the revised law. Photo: Getty Images Show caption: Delivery riders will be subject to safety rules under the re…

Regulations aim to ensure safe travel for the UAE's many motorcycle delivery riders.

They are barred from carrying passengers while making deliveries. They are also prohibited from using backpacks to transport orders and must instead use approved equipment.

The move comes after Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority set out plans to use cameras and smart sensors to track the speed, location and driving behaviour of delivery riders under a new monitoring system.

The initiative will help to identify dangerous riding, improve compliance with traffic rules and make the emirate's roads safer, the RTA said.

Child seat mandate

Drivers must ensure adequate safety seats are provided for children aged four and under. Photo: iStockphoto.com Show caption: Drivers must ensure adequate safety seats are provided for c…

Drivers will be required to provide appropriate safety seats for children aged four and under.

The seats must correspond to the child's weight and height, be installed in the rear passenger seats, and comply with national standards.

Exceptions are permitted when a child has a medical condition that prevents the use of a protective seat, provided an official medical certificate is submitted and someone accompanies them in the rear seat.

In vehicles without rear seats, a child safety seat may be installed in the front, provided it faces backwards and the airbag is deactivated.

Vehicle ownership cap

The UAE is capping the number of vehicles one person can register to five. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: The UAE is capping the number of vehicles one person can reg…

The maximum number of vehicles one person can register is five, under the legislation. Those who wish to register or renew a third, fourth, or fifth vehicle must pay an additional fee.

The regulation does not specify the amount of the additional fee or explain how the limit will apply to people who already have more than five vehicles registered in their names.

The fee for registering a new vehicle is Dh400, and the renewal fee is Dh350 plus an extra Dh150 for inspection.

The number of vehicles on the UAE's roads has increased over recent years, leading authorities to step up measures to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.

Two-year vehicle registration

Owners of light vehicles can apply to extend the existing one-year registration validity period to two years, subject to approval.

This option is available for vehicles that are new when initially registered and are no more than six years old from their date of manufacture.

Delivering first aid

The federal law allows individuals to administer first aid to people in traffic accidents – but only if they hold an accredited, up-to-date certificate confirming they have completed first aid training.

Individuals providing assistance must also have the physical capacity to respond appropriately to the injured person's condition.

Driving licence rules

The regulations also introduce driving licence validity periods based on age and nationality.

Once temporary licence holders reach 21, or when those who received their first licence at 21 or older renew it, those issued to UAE and GCC nationals will be valid for 10 years, while those issued to expatriate residents will be valid for five years.

Eyes on the road

The new law sets out eyesight standards for drivers of different categories of vehicles. Stricter requirements apply to drivers of light and heavy buses and operators of light and heavy machinery. Licensing authorities may also accept eyesight examination reports issued outside the UAE to allow drivers to renew licences.