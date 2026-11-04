Sharjah and Dubai road project opens to ease cross-emirate congestion

Sharjah has inaugurated the first phase of a major road development project designed to ease congestion on major routes connecting the emirate with Dubai.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, opened the project on Wednesday, which includes the partial opening of Al Taawun Interchange along with several bridges and junctions.

The first phase provides one-way traffic flow from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Expo Centre Sharjah, timed to coincide with the Sharjah International Book Fair.

Dr Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority, Mubadara, said the second phase will include the full opening of Al Taawun Tunnel and Roundabout, completion of bridges along three industrial streets, and development of Al Khulafa Al Rashideen Interchange, connecting it to Jamal Abdul Nasser Street. The project spans five main sections.

The project will improve traffic flow and reduce congestion on routes connecting the two emirates. Photo: Wam Show caption: The project will improve traffic flow and reduce congestion …

A 560-metre tunnel with three lanes in each direction will separate through traffic from local traffic, and is intended to have a capacity of approximately 4,200 vehicles per hour during peak times.

Al Khulafa Al Rashideen Interchange on Al Ittihad Road will gain two additional lanes in each direction, while a 315-metre bridge will connect it to Jamal Abdul Nasser Street, adding capacity for roughly 2,600 vehicles per hour.

Two new bridges stretching approximately 866 metres will upgrade junctions along the First and Second Industrial Streets, adding capacity for 2,800 vehicles per hour.

A fourth section introduces bridges linking the Ring Road to Al Khan Street, with a total length of 2.7km and capacity for an estimated 5,200 vehicles per hour across both directions.

Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, said the project reflects the Ruler's vision to place people and their quality of life at the centre of development.

In total, the project covers 9.18km of road and includes a 19km stormwater drainage network installed alongside the new infrastructure.