Al Taawun Square to reopen to traffic in time for Sharjah International Book Fair

Al Taawun Square in Sharjah will reopen to traffic on November 4 in time for the start of the Sharjah International Book Fair, authorities have announced.

Opening the junction before the event is intended to improve access to Expo Centre Sharjah and ease journeys for thousands of visitors expected to attend the fair.

Details of the reopening were revealed on the Direct Line programme, alongside an image showing the planned design of the square and the traffic light-controlled junctions surrounding it.

Construction is continuing on the wider Al Taawun Tunnel project, which is designed to tackle congestion at one of the busiest points on the main route between Sharjah and Dubai.

Authorities expect the development to reduce waiting times for motorists by as much as 85 per cent.

The first phase of the tunnel project is due to open in November 2026, with all work scheduled to be completed by February 2027.

The scheme is among several road improvements under way in Al Taawun, where heavy traffic regularly builds up during peak periods.

Al Freish Lake

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has also approved the plan for the Al Freish Lake in the city of Kalb.

The project will cover an area of about 51,200 square metres, with a storage capacity of up to 28 million gallons of water, in addition to 200 parking spaces to serve visitors.

“It will be a pleasant park for children, similar to Al Rafisah Dam project,” said Sheikh Dr Sultan. “Trees are currently being planted on the mountain in this area and there are also waterfalls among the trees that flow into the sea. People will be able to park their cars, walk and enjoy a stroll in this area.”