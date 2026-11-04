  • Trump says Republicans would have won in 'landslide' if he was on the ballot
  • Democrat beats Lindsey Graham's sister in race for South Carolina Senate seat
  • Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the first black Speaker of the House
  • Trump claims no immediate plan to strike Iran after midterms
  • Adam Hamawy, Egyptian-American who volunteered in Gaza, wins US House race
  • Florida elects first black governor
Updated: November 04, 2026, 3:56 AM