Early results in US midterms point to good night for Democrats
01:25
Early results in US midterms point to good night for Democrats
Democrats pick up first battleground state in North Carolina
El-Sayed on possibility of becoming first Muslim US senator
How will US midterm elections affect Trump
Trump suggests Republicans may lose the midterms
Why the midterms matter outside the US
Has Trump become toxic for Republicans?
Michigan takes centre stage as Abdul El-Sayed faces Mike Rogers
Five things Trump said about Iran in UNGA speech
Iran war will end after midterms, Trump says