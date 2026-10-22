  • Negotiations cannot proceed under sanctions and threats, says Iran President
  • Iran's Araghchi sees little hope for progress in US talks amid threats
  • Non-Iran Middle East oil exports recover to prewar levels with Hormuz alternatives
  • Netanyahu says toppling Iranian regime is key objective
  • Trump opposed Israeli PM's multi-day bombing campaign, report says
  • Saudi-led coalition intercepts drones launched at Madinah and Eastern Province
Updated: October 22, 2026, 4:20 AM