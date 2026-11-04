UAE health ministry changes sick leave rules to cut paperwork

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention has overhauled its sick leave system, shifting the administrative burden away from patients.

Under the new service, licensed healthcare facilities will now submit attestation requests directly on behalf of patients and their companions. This replaces a process that previously required individuals to initiate applications themselves.

Requests that meet the required conditions will automatically proceed to the approval stage, eliminating the need to submit a separate application.

The changes are part of the UAE Government's Zero Bureaucracy initiative, which aims to streamline public services and strengthen the country's global competitiveness in government service delivery. The ministry said the enhancements simplify the customer journey, reduce procedures and speed up completion.

Abdullah Ahli, acting assistant undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the ministry, said the changes reflect the ministry's commitment to the UAE's vision to transform how services are delivered. Mr Ahli said the ministry aims to develop a more flexible and sustainable service-delivery model built on effective data exchange.

“Zero Bureaucracy is measured by tangible improvements in customer experience and government operational efficiency,” Mr Ahli said. He added that the ministry continues to foster a culture of continuous improvement to raise service quality and build confidence in institutional performance.

The automatic integration between the sick leave attestation and approval services applies to federal government employees and the local governments of Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, in accordance with approved controls.

The enhancements also allow healthcare facilities to submit attestation requests for patient companion leave alongside patients' sick leave, supporting those accompanying patients through the process.