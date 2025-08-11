‘Can my salary be deducted if I take sick leave during probation?’

Question: I work for an events company and come into contact with a lot of people. Following a recent event, I caught a bad cold and was too ill to go to work. I took two days off and mostly recovered then and over the weekend.

My employer is now telling me that I will not be paid for the two days as I am still on probation. This is not fair, as I got ill while working. Is it legal for them to pay me for two days less this month? AR, Abu Dhabi

Answer: The entitlement to sick pay is set out in the UAE Labour Law. Article 31, clause 2 states: “The worker shall not be entitled to a paid sick leave during the probationary period. However, the employer may grant him a sick leave without pay, based on a medical report issued by the medical entity that stipulates the necessity of granting the leave.”

This is the minimum requirement, but an employer can still choose to pay an employee. In theory, if someone is unwell due to an illness or injury that arose at work, they should be paid, but this can be impossible to prove in the case of illness.

AR could have picked up a viral infection from anyone. While it may seem likely that it was caught at work in a busy environment, it cannot be proven either way. This means that, despite it seeming harsh, the employer can legally deduct two days of pay in their situation.

Q: I lived in Dubai for a few years and moved back to the UK in January 2024. I own an apartment there and have decided to rent it out as I won’t have time to use it much in the next couple of years.

My questions are whether I have to declare this UAE income now that I am in the UK and if I can avoid being taxed on it? I bought the apartment using my UAE income nearly two years ago. BH, UK

A: BH is a UK citizen and is permanently resident in the UK. Taxation is a complex area, so I can only answer here in brief.

As he is UK resident for tax purposes, he is obliged to disclose all foreign income and gains to His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

This applies to any income from renting out a property in another country as well as any gain from selling an asset such as a property. It does not matter where the income is paid or if the money never enters the UK.

Any income or capital gain will be added to all UK earnings and taxed at the individual’s marginal rate.

If someone fails to disclose UK tax liabilities in relation to overseas or offshore income and gains, they will be liable to penalties. In addition, if someone is late in paying tax or a penalty, HMRC will charge interest on the outstanding amount.

For deliberately failing to notify overseas income or a gain, the penalty can vary, being up to 200 per cent of the amount due, in addition to the tax payable. Ignorance of the law is not considered a reasonable excuse.

Anyone who is leaving the UAE, or another Gulf country to return to the UK, or any other country where there are income and capital gain taxes, should seek advice as there may be ways to minimise future taxation. At least, they can be made aware of their position and plan accordingly as there are multiple tax-related issues that should be considered.

Watch: Why expat packages are not what they used to be

Q: I am leaving the country for a few weeks, and my cousin is going to stay in my apartment while I am away. I will be back at the end of September.

My cousin would like to use my car when I am away, but is this allowed by law? If he incurs any traffic fines, who is responsible for paying them? SV, Dubai

A: In theory, SV’s cousin can drive the car, provided he is a UAE resident with a UAE driving licence, but some policies are restricted to named drivers only.

Not all vehicle insurance policies permit any driver. SV should check with his insurance company to clarify and, if necessary, have the cousin added as an authorised driver.

Someone on a tourist visa cannot drive a personally owned vehicle unless they are a first-degree relative of the owner. In this situation, confirmation should also be sought from the insurance company.

If any traffic fines are incurred, the legal responsibility for paying them lies with the owner of the vehicle. The owner is also responsible for any parking fines, Salik or other toll fees, vehicle registration and insurance.

Contact Keren at keren@holbornassets.com or at www.financialuae.com. The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only

The design The protective shell is covered in solar panels to make use of light and produce energy. This will drastically reduce energy loss. More than 80 per cent of the energy consumed by the French pavilion will be produced by the sun. The architecture will control light sources to provide a highly insulated and airtight building. The forecourt is protected from the sun and the plants will refresh the inner spaces. A micro water treatment plant will recycle used water to supply the irrigation for the plants and to flush the toilets. This will reduce the pavilion’s need for fresh water by 30 per cent. Energy-saving equipment will be used for all lighting and projections. Beyond its use for the expo, the pavilion will be easy to dismantle and reuse the material. Some elements of the metal frame can be prefabricated in a factory. From architects to sound technicians and construction companies, a group of experts from 10 companies have created the pavilion. Work will begin in May; the first stone will be laid in Dubai in the second quarter of 2019. Construction of the pavilion will take 17 months from May 2019 to September 2020.

My Country: A Syrian Memoir Kassem Eid, Bloomsbury

What are the GCSE grade equivalents? Grade 9 = above an A*

Grade 8 = between grades A* and A

Grade 7 = grade A

Grade 6 = just above a grade B

Grade 5 = between grades B and C

Grade 4 = grade C

Grade 3 = between grades D and E

Grade 2 = between grades E and F

Grade 1 = between grades F and G

How has net migration to UK changed? The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019. It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement. The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023. The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai

