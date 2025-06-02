‘Is a non-compete clause valid if I quit during the probation period?’

Question: I started a new job in April and am still in my probation period of up to six months. I am not happy, so plan to resign as soon as I find another job. Do I need to give notice in my probation period? For how long?

When I started, they made me sign a non-compete clause even though I am only an accounts clerk and am not involved in the sales side at all. Will this cause a problem, and can this company stop me from taking a new job? What if the new job is for a similar business? NR, Dubai

Answer: NR is required to give his employer written notice of his resignation. This always applies, even if someone is on probation.

This is covered in UAE labour law, Article (9), which states: “If the worker wishes to move during the probationary period, to work for another employer in the State, he shall notify the original employer of the same in writing within not less than one month from the date of his wish to terminate the contract.”

The same clause adds: “And unless agreed otherwise, the new employer shall compensate the first employer for recruitment or contract costs.” Note that costs are borne by the employers, not the employee.

In this situation, the non-compete clause will not be enforceable. This was covered in the follow-up legalisation to the main labour law, Cabinet Resolution No. (1) of 2022 Concerning the Executive Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 Regulating Labour Relations. Article (12) of this states: “The worker shall be exempted from the non-compete clause … in accordance with the following conditions: b. If the contract is terminated during the probation period.”

The non-compete clause protects the interest of a business and should not be used as a way of preventing any departing employee from taking another job. It does not apply to all employees in any business and for such a clause to be upheld in a court, the company would need to demonstrate that there would be genuine harm to their business in some way.

The burden of proof is on the employer. This is made clear in the executive regulations, which state that such a clause is only relevant if it can be demonstrated that “the work’s nature … causes gross damage to the employer’s legitimate interests”.

To clarify, NR must give one month’s written notice, will not be bound by a non-compete clause, and all costs must be borne by his employers.

Q: I work for an international company with an ADGM visa and transferred to them at the start of 2024. It was a very busy year, so I did not take my entire annual leave.

I have asked for all eight days to be added to this year’s leave, but the HR department is not letting me do that. I was able to carry days forward when working for the company in Hong Kong, so it seems unfair that the rules are different. What does the law say so I have all details before I make my complaint? HC, Abu Dhabi

A: HC is a permanent employee with a contract of employment under ADGM, so the provisions of this employment law are the only ones that apply. He should have signed a contract that states this.

The provisions that apply are those set out in the latest rules, Employment regulations 2024, which came into effect on April 1, 2025.

Section 21 covers annual leave and clause 2 states: “An employee is entitled to carry forward accrued but untaken vacation leave into the next vacation leave year for a maximum period of 12 months, after which any unused vacation leave carried forward from the previous vacation leave year shall expire. The amount of accrued but untaken vacation leave to be carried forward may be agreed between the employer and the employee, provided that nothing shall prevent an employee from carrying forward at least five days of vacation leave in each vacation leave year.”

All employers must apply the provisions in the relevant law as a minimum, although they can choose to offer benefits above the minimum required. Five days is the amount stated in law but the employer can choose to permit more.

If the reason is due to pressures of work, HC should speak to his manager to request special dispensation to carry forward additional days of annual leave, although there is no legal obligation to do so.

Should the company refuse to permit his request, there are no grounds for a complaint under the ADGM employment regulations.

Contact Keren Bobker at keren@holbornassets.com or at www.financialuae.com

The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK Ministry of Interior

Ministry of Defence

General Intelligence Directorate

Air Force Intelligence Agency

Political Security Directorate

Syrian National Security Bureau

Military Intelligence Directorate

Army Supply Bureau

General Organisation of Radio and TV

Al Watan newspaper

Cham Press TV

Sama TV

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

The biog Favourite pet: cats. She has two: Eva and Bito Favourite city: Cape Town, South Africa Hobby: Running. "I like to think I’m artsy but I’m not". Favourite move: Romantic comedies, specifically Return to me. "I cry every time". Favourite spot in Abu Dhabi: Saadiyat beach

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre turbo 4-cyl Transmission: eight-speed auto Power: 190bhp Torque: 300Nm Price: Dh169,900 On sale: now

THE APPRENTICE Director: Ali Abbasi Starring: Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova, Jeremy Strong Rating: 3/5

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Last 10 NBA champions 2017: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-1

2016: Cleveland bt Golden State 4-3

2015: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-2

2014: San Antonio bt Miami 4-1

2013: Miami bt San Antonio 4-3

2012: Miami bt Oklahoma City 4-1

2011: Dallas bt Miami 4-2

2010: Los Angeles Lakers bt Boston 4-3

2009: Los Angeles Lakers bt Orlando 4-1

2008: Boston bt Los Angeles Lakers 4-2

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Brief scores: Toss: Kerala Knights, opted to fielf Pakhtoons 109-5 (10 ov) Fletcher 32; Lamichhane 3-17 Kerala Knights 110-2 (7.5 ov) Morgan 46 not out, Stirling 40

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now