  • Follow the latest developments from the US midterms here
  • Trump acknowledges Iran war role in midterm losses
  • Tehran entering last-ditch talks with 'complete pessimism'
  • IRGC claims two more tankers destroyed by naval mines near Strait of Hormuz
  • UAE Vice President meets Turkish intelligence chief in Abu Dhabi
  • IRGC claims to have shot down another US drone over Strait of Hormuz
  • US embassy in Yemen condemns Houthis over UN staff member death
Updated: November 04, 2026, 7:29 AM