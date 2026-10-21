Dubai to update speed limits on five roads in city

Speed limits are being changed in five roads in Dubai by the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority and police in the city.

Speed limits will increase on three streets and reduce on two others, as part of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy.

On Al Asayel Street, the limit will increase from 60 to 80 kph between Oud Maitha Street and Al Meydan Street. On Al Mustaqbal Street, it will increase from 60 to 70 kph between Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Meydan Street, while on Latifa bint Hamdan Street, the limit will increase from 60 to 70kph between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

On Al Rebat Street, the limit will reduce from 100 to 90 kph between Marrakech Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. On Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, it will reduce from 80 to 70 kph between 2nd December Street and Khalid bin Al Waleed Street.

The speed limit signs in these areas as well in preparation of the changes, which come into effect from November 1.