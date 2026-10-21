Dubai Police issue more than 7,730 traffic fines over noisy vehicles and illegal modifications

Dubai Police issued 7,735 traffic fines and impounded 1,630 vehicles for excessive noise and unauthorised modifications during the first nine months of this year, as authorities stepped up efforts to protect residents and improve road safety.

The force recorded 2,045 breaches for excessive vehicle noise, resulting in 333 vehicles being impounded. A further 5,690 breaches involved illegal modifications to vehicle engines or chassis, leading to the impounding of 1,297 vehicles.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the traffic department at Dubai Police, said loud vehicles, particularly cars and motorcycles fitted with modified engines or exhaust systems, pose a concern for residents.

“Excessive noise can disturb residential neighbourhoods, especially at night. It affects public well-being,” Brig bin Suwaidan said on Wednesday. “Sudden or unusually loud sounds can also distract drivers and other road users, increasing the risk of accidents.”

Dubai Police are intensifying inspections and traffic monitoring to identify offenders and take legal action, Brig bin Suwaidan added. Under UAE traffic regulations, driving a vehicle that causes excessive noise carries a Dh2,000 fine and 12 black points.

Dubai Police are intensifying inspections and traffic monitoring to identify offenders. Photo: Dubai Police Show caption: Dubai Police are intensifying inspections and traffic monito…

Illegal modifications to a vehicle engine or chassis carry a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and 30 days of impoundment. Dubai Police are also preparing to expand the use of devices that detect and measure vehicle noise, with plans to use the technology more on roads and in areas where breaches are reported.

“The devices will help authorities identify sources of excessive noise and offending vehicles, strengthening monitoring and enforcement,” Brig bin Suwaidan said. “The expansion reflected the force’s commitment to using smart technologies to improve road safety and protect residents’ quality of life.”

He urged motorists, especially young drivers, to comply with traffic laws and avoid illegal engine and exhaust modifications. “Stronger enforcement and public awareness have contributed to a recent decline in excessive vehicle noise,” he said.

Dubai Police said last November that they would expand their radar capacity to catch noisy vehicles and bring more calm to the emirate’s roads. The force is using AI-enhanced cameras that can detect noises and document offences whenever the noise limit is crossed.

Dubai Police issued 12,019 fines for unauthorised vehicle modifications causing excessive noise and significant changes to engines or chassis in 2024. The force encouraged motorists and community members to visit Aman roads platforms for traffic safety guidance and educational resources aimed at preventing accidents and protecting lives and property.