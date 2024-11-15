Dubai Police seize 23 cars and three motorbikes in 24 hours for noise disturbance

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-police/" target="_blank">Dubai Police</a> have impounded 23 cars and three motorbikes within 24 hours for creating noise disturbance in the Al Khawaneej neighbourhood. In a statement, Dubai Police said the owners had made “illegal modifications” to increase speed or make engines louder. The fine for releasing an impounded vehicle can reach up to Dh10,000 ($2,722). Dubai Police have been cracking down on motorists and bikers causing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/dubai-police-confiscate-1-097-cars-for-being-too-noisy-1.1189655" target="_blank">late-night disturbances</a> in residential areas under a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/road-safety/" target="_blank">safety</a> campaign titled A Safe Road for Everyone. “These campaigns enhance road safety, increase awareness among road users, reduce accidents – especially severe ones – and promote a culture of traffic responsibility,” said Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police. He also cautioned drivers against reckless driving that could endanger their own lives and that of others, or cause damage to the roads. For most of Dubai, the permitted noise level between 7am to 8pm is 40-50 decibels, while at night acceptable decibel levels are 30-40, which is the typical level of a suburban area at night. According to the stats, during the first quarter of 2023, Dubai Police issued 327 offences for car modifications and seized 250 vehicles. The penalty for breaking noise level restrictions while driving is a fine of Dh2,000 ($545) and 12 black points being issued against the driver. Motorists who modify their vehicles will be fined Dh1,000, have 12 traffic points issued and will have their vehicles impounded for 30 days. The public have been urged to help in the campaign by reporting such behaviour through the We Are All Police app or by calling 901.