Calls for safe driving on school curriculum if 17-year-olds hit the roads

Safe <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/22/drivers-in-dubai-caught-using-mobile-phones-can-have-vehicles-seized-for-30-days-under-new-crackdown/" target="_blank">driving</a> should be made part of the school curriculum and learner drivers must be restricted from using powerful cars, if rules allowing 17-year-olds behind the wheel come into fruition, experts have said as sweeping <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/25/uae-traffic-rules-fines/" target="_blank">new traffic laws</a> are set to come into force from March 2025. In the recent announcement, authorities said that a new federal decree law “sets the conditions for issuing a driving licence, including reaching the age of 17". While this does not confirm that the driving age for cars will be lowered to 17, it does make it a possibility. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE's</a> current laws state that when a person reaches 17.5 years, they are able to enrol in a driving course and start lessons when they turn 18. For motorbikes and people with special needs the legal age to start driving is 17, whereas motorists must turn 20 before they can operate heavy vehicles and tractors, and 21 to drive a bus. Lowering the driving age could potentially result in busier roads while introducing new motorists who are more at risk of accidents. Ministry of Interior data on traffic accidents showed that of the 352 road deaths in 2023, 45 per cent were of people aged 29 or younger, while government statistics also showed 16 per cent of major accidents involved new driving licence holders. Road Safety UAE’s founder Thomas Edelmann said young people were three times more likely to be involved in fatal road accidents than older drivers, and more likely to flout the rules of the road. “We have seen from behaviour research, that young motorists have the feeling of being invincible and score worst versus the average age in terms of pretty much all misbehaviour,” said Mr Edelmann. “This includes lower levels of seat belt use, more speeding, more tailgating, less use of the indicator and more distracted driving. “The young driver segment is the most vulnerable one. Just lowering the legal driving age is not going to improve the situation. We need a better driving school education, which ideally must start in schools, like in many other countries with low driving age limits.” Other control measures, such as limits on the size of engine young drivers are allowed to operate and rewards for safe driving could help to curb collisions. “We also need a staged driving licence with limits to size and performance of vehicles and only after a certain number of years should the licence to be upgraded to a full licence, and only based on a 'clear sheet’, with no violations,” said Mr Edelmann. “In many other countries with licensing below 18 years, novice drivers must be accompanied by an adult who has had the driving licence for a long period. Mandatory safe driving apps should be used for young drivers too, as this is place driven by the insurance companies in many countries.” Under Article 47 of the decree-law, other changes include establishing a Federal Traffic Council to align national standards. The body could bring into line more consistency with traffic signs, speed limits, the appearance of roads and national road safety campaigns. Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs was also cited in the new regulations, with penalties given as firm monetary amounts in contrast to the past, when it would be decided by the court. Article 35 states whoever drives or attempts to drive a vehicle on the road while under the influence of alcohol shall be punished by imprisonment and a minimum fine of Dh20,000, potentially rising to Dh100,000. A driver’s licence would be suspended for at least three months for a first offence, six months if it is a second violation and the licence will be cancelled for a third breach. Minimum penalties for driving under the influence of drugs are imprisonment and a Dh30,000 fine rising to Dh200,000 and a driving suspension of at least six months. In the UAE, you insure the car not the person, but insurers said novice drivers should still expect to pay the highest premiums for vehicles taking to the road for the first time. Toshita Chauhan, business head for Health and Motor Insurance at <a href="http://policybazaar.ae/" target="_blank">Policybazaar.ae</a> said lowering the legal driving age was likely to impact car insurance premiums due to the increased risk of accidents. “Insurers typically consider younger drivers higher risk due to lack of driving experience,” he said. “Lowering the driving age to 17 would likely increase insurance premiums for this age group compared to older drivers as they have even less experience than those 18 and above. In the UAE, car insurance premiums for young drivers under 25 tend to be higher due to these increased risk factors. “Insurers may adjust premiums further to account for the additional risk of younger drivers, potentially introducing specific age-related surcharges or requiring additional safety courses for those aged 17.” Insurance premiums are likely to vary across providers based on their specific underwriting policies and risk assessments. Typically, car insurance for drivers is currently around 2.5 per cent of a car’s worth, if the vehicle value is Dh100,000 or under. For young, newly qualified drivers the premium is around three per cent, and that could be even higher for 17-year-olds. Without any safe driving history, insurers are unable to pass on any previous no-claims discounts. “The change in driving age to 17 introduces younger, less experienced drivers to UAE roads, a group that statistically shows higher accident rates,” said Muralikrishnan Raman, chief financial officer at Al Wathba Insurance. “As insurers, we may need to adjust premiums accordingly to account for these factors, ensuring that younger drivers have well-balanced coverage. Road safety campaigns and mandatory defensive driving programmes are also vital in supporting this demographic’s transition to safe driving.”