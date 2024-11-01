Rules set to take effect in March could introduce younger drivers to the UAE's roads. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Rules set to take effect in March could introduce younger drivers to the UAE's roads. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

Calls for safe driving on school curriculum if 17-year-olds hit the roads

Limitations on engine sizes for young drivers also touted as an option

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

November 01, 2024