Road Safety 2024: How trauma care is evolving to cope with more road accidents

Emergency departments near major highways are expanding life-saving support services

EXCLUSIVEUK aims to reconnect with the world, says ambassador to UAE

Terrorism sentences for Muslim Brotherhood members in UAE

Abu Dhabi's environmental progress in numbers

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending

French political deadlock set to weaken diplomacy in Middle East

Hamas ready for hostage talks and Iran’s president-elect to be sworn in

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are seen on the sidelines of the company's Unpacked event in Paris. Alvin R Cabral / The National

Samsung doubles down on AI with new foldables and expands wearables with Galaxy Ring

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah