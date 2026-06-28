Dubai Police issue safety warning over illegal modifications to cars

Dubai Police have warned motorists to avoid making unauthorised modifications to their cars, as these are often a cause of vehicle fires.

Authorities issued the reminder as part of a campaign urging owners to keep their cars safe during the high summer temperatures.

Brig Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said "amid the high temperatures experienced during summer, drivers must ensure all safety and security measures are in place in their vehicles, conduct regular inspections, and adhere to traffic laws and regulations while driving".

He also warned against installing "any external additions to vehicles from unauthorised sources, which often lead to frequent breakdowns and are a major cause of vehicle fires".

Dubai Police recorded 3,589 safety breaches involving vehicle parts during the first five months of the year, he added.

“These included 1,737 violations for driving a vehicle that does not meet safety and security requirements, 1,026 violations for driving an unroadworthy vehicle, and 826 violations for driving with expired tyres," said Brig bin Suwaidan.