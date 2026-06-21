Dubai Police warn against jumping red lights after four killed and dozens injured in accidents this year

Four people have been killed and another 55 injured in Dubai road crashes this year caused by reckless motorists jumping red lights, prompting a renewed safety warning from police.

Dubai Police said the figures - which resulted from 41 accidents since the start of 2026 - highlighted the stark risks of flouting traffic rules.

The force on Sunday released shocking footage of serious road crashes caused by impatient drivers ignoring traffic signals.

Motorists who drive through red lights can face fines of Dh1,000, have 12 black points imposed on their licence and have their vehicle seized for up to 30 days.

Brig Juma bin Suwaidan, director of the Dubai Police traffic department, stressed that failing to stop for red lights posed a serious threat to drivers, passengers and other road users.

He said such offences often lead to severe collisions at road junctions, causing serious injuries and loss of life.

No excuse for breaking the rules

He said rule-breaking drivers typically jump red lights as they are in a rush to save time, are distracted by mobile phone use or are attempting to cross a junction at the last moment, before the traffic light turns red.

The senior officer emphasised that a split-second decision taken by careless drivers can have have life-changing consequences.

He stressed that road signals are designed to manage the flow of traffic, bolster safety and maintain smooth movement across road networks for large numbers of motorists.

He warned drivers that ignoring traffic lights was a reckless act that endangered the lives of others, especially at busy intersections when road users can be travelling from multiple directions simultaneously.

He called on the public to fully comply with traffic signals, gradually reduce speed when approaching them, maintain a safe distance from other road users and avoid attempting to cross when the light is amber.