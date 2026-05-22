Dubai Police seize car after driver caught on video performing stunts

Dubai Police have issued a safety warning against performing stunts on public roads, after a motorist was caught on video driving dangerously and the car was seized.

Police shared a video on social media on Friday afternoon, of the driver "engaged in reckless and dangerous stunt driving, including tyre screeching and deliberately raising the vehicle's noise level".

Brig Essam Al Awar, deputy director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the reckless conduct posed dangers to road users.

“This behaviour endangered the driver's life as well as the lives, safety, and security of others – in addition to causing noise disturbance to residents and damaging public property in Oud Al Muteena area," he said

Brig Al Awar warned such actions are not merely traffic violations as they "disturb families and create fear and anxiety among road users, especially when such acts are repeated in residential areas".

The vehicle's driver was identified and summoned by police. After admitting to the offences the vehicle was impounded with legal measures taken, police said.

Brig Al Awar said the road was not a place for dangerous stunts and violators run the risk of fines up to Dh50,000.