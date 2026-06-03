Motorcyclist seriously injured in Dubai crash after riding on wrong side of road

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision with a car while travelling on the wrong side of the road, prompting a safety warning from Dubai Police.

The biker was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident in the Majan area of the emirate on Wednesday.

Police were sent to the scene to manage traffic flow and gather evidence.

Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, director of the traffic department at Dubai Police, said road users travelling against the flow of traffic pose a “direct threat to lives”.

“The motorcyclist was driving opposite road direction and collided with the vehicle. He sustained severe injuries and was transferred to hospital for treatment,” Brig bin Suwaidan said.

“Driving any vehicle against traffic flow is a direct threat for the lives of road users. It is one of the main reasons behind deadly accidents in the emirate.”

Dubai Police said those committing the offence can have their vehicles impounded for seven days, be fined Dh600 ($163) and accrue four black points on their licence.

A fine of Dh500 can be imposed for blocking traffic flow in the course of reckless behaviour.

Brig bin Suwaidan urged motorists to abide by traffic rules to enhance road safety. “Dubai Police will continue its awareness campaign to boost traffic safety and cut dangerous behaviour on the roads,” he added.

In February, Dubai Police reported an incident of an e-scooter driver who sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision with a vehicle on a street in Naif.