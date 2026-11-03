Cristiano Ronaldo makes Fifpro World XI shortlist alongside Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the running for Fifpro's annual World XI – just weeks after being snubbed for the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Ronaldo did not make the final 30 for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, which was voted for by journalists and was won by England's Harry Kane at a ceremony in London last month.

However, the Al Nassr striker, 41, did make the 26-man roster released by Fifpro on Tuesday. Each year, the global players' union asks its members to vote for their World XI. Fifpro said 26,317 professional footballers from 75 countries voted in 2026. The final XI will be announced on Monday, November 9.

Last week, Ronaldo took his career tally to 985 goals with a hat-trick against Al Kholood. He is expected to reach 1,000 later this season.

Joining Ronaldo on the shortlist are his long-time rival Lionel Messi and Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal. Ballon d'Or winner Kane is also in contention to lead the line.

Messi, who has been named in the Fifpro XI 17 times during his career, said: “It’s not easy to be in this team year after year. Being in this team alongside so many top players gives me great satisfaction.”

Fifpro also released a 26-player shortlist for the women's World XI, headlined by three-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

There is representation for the Arab world, with Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi in contention for the men's team and Ghizlane Chebbak included on the women's shortlist.

2026 Fifpro men’s World XI finalists

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/Chelsea, Argentina)

David Raya (Arsenal, Spain)

Defenders

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona, Spain)

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/Real Madrid, Spain)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

Gabriel (Arsenal, Brazil)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

William Saliba (Arsenal, France)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich, France)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, Portugal)

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea/Manchester City, Argentina)

Pedri (Barcelona, Spain)

Declan Rice (Arsenal, England)

Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona, Spain)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain, Georgia)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, France)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr, Portugal)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

2026 Fifpro women’s World 11 finalists

Goalkeepers

Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham, Germany)

Catalina Coll (Barcelona, Spain)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)

Defenders

Ona Batlle (Barcelona/Arsenal, Spain)

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England)

Ellie Carpenter (Chelsea, Australia)

Emily Fox (Arsenal, USA)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)

Mapi Leon (Barcelona/London City Lionesses, Spain)

Katie McCabe (Arsenal/Chelsea, Republic of Ireland)

Irene Paredes (Barcelona, Spain)

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Al Hilal/Free Agent, Morocco)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona, Spain)

Anaele Le Moguedec (Paris FC, France)

Vicky Lopez (Barcelona, Spain)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/London City Lionesses, Spain)

Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)

Forwards

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia)

Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea, England)

Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid, Spain)

Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes, Norway)

Chloe Kelly (Arsenal, England)

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona, Poland)

Claudia Pina (Barcelona, Spain)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)