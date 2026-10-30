Cristiano Ronaldo bags hat-trick in Al Nassr win and picks up BOAT award

Cristiano Ronaldo helped himself to a hat-trick of goals as Al Nassr sealed a 5-3 win over Al Kholood on Thursday.

The game was delicately poised at 2-2 before the Portuguese superstar bagged three goals in 15 second-half minutes to help seal victory for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Ronaldo's treble edged him ever closer to his pursuit of 1,000 goals. He now sits on 985.

"Great win, great team performance. Happy to help with a hat-trick!" Ronaldo wrote on his social media channels.

Al Kholood initially stunned the home crowd when Julien Domingues opened the scoring in the 16th minute.

Nassr responded through Angelo in the 24th minute before taking the lead courtesy of Sadio Mane just before the break, with Portuguese playmaker Joao Felix assisting both Nassr goals.

The visitors drew level in added time with an effort from Antoine Loic Essomba Bikoula.

Ronaldo had already seen two first-half efforts ruled out before scoring his first goal in the 66th minute with an easy tap-in, with compatriot Joao Felix again providing the assist.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then displayed his aerial prowess with a thumping header six minutes later.

Mane then turned creator for his captain, squaring the ball for his captain to slot home in the 81st minute to complete his hat-trick.

Kholood scored a consolation in injury time when Domingues scored his second from the penalty spot.

Victory kept Nassr in second place behind Al Qadsiah, who walloped Al Riyadh 6-0, with Tijjani Reinders helping himself to a hat-trick.

The night, however, belonged to Ronaldo. As well as scoring a hat-trick, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus striker was also crowned the inaugural winner of the Ballon d'Or Of All Time award.

"Football belongs to fans": Cristiano Ronaldo thanks supporters after winning inaugural BOAT award

Ronaldo beat longtime rival Lionel Messi in the public vote, with fans choosing his remarkable 2008 season as the greatest among the award's historic winners.

"Football belongs to the fans!" Ronaldo wrote. "Thank you to all the fans around the world, the Ballon D’Or of All Time is also yours."

Ronaldo's 2008 season saw him fire Manchester United to both the Premier League and Uefa Champions League titles. He scored 42 goals in total, including 31 in England's top flight. He also picked up that season's Ballon d'Or award for the first time.

Unlike the traditional Ballon d'Or, the BOAT is a symbolic fan-voted distinction, rather than an award decided by the journalists who select the annual winner.