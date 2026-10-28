Ronaldo and Al Nassr look to reap benefits as Al Hilal aim to bounce back: Saudi Pro League talking points

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to reap the benefits of an unplanned break when Al Nassr continue their Saudi Pro League title defence on Thursday.

Al Nassr rested

After his appointment in the summer, Ange Postecoglou has spent much of his time so far in Riyadh in a grumpy mood, brought about by the heavy schedule at the start of the season.

Before the international break, the Nassr coach seemed on the brink of unravelling as he was questioned over his side’s faltering form.

Then there was the storm to deal with that Ronaldo, Nassr's star forward, brought back with him when he huffed out of Portugal’s squad.

Happily for Nassr, though, both issues have rather evened themselves out in the meantime.

Ronaldo was fined a piddling €255 – a figure he earns approximately every 30 seconds – and hit with a 30-day suspension by Portugal – not enough to rule him out of any actual matches.

Nassr have won both their matches since the domestic season resumed.

And they were afforded an unforeseen break when their AFC Champions League Elite match on Monday was postponed after Al Wasl did not travel from Dubai.

Games postponed

While the postponement of that game provides some welcome relief right now – Nassr would have had three games in six days – it does mean a logjam later in the season.

The defending champions have already seen one league match rescheduled for later in the campaign.

Their loss in Al Ain on the opening night of the Champions League last month was followed days later by a devastating attack by Houthi rebels on Riyadh’s airport.

The closure of airspace meant a road trip to their next fixture against Al Ahli Saudi in Jeddah; the trip would have precluded them from having a mandatory 48 hour rest period. As such, that game was one of three postponed that week.

Ronaldo and his Nassr team return to action on Thursday when they host struggling Al Kholood.

Al Hilal setback

Despite their issues, Nassr remain within striking distance of city rivals Al Hilal at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Hilal hold a slender two-point lead at the top, with both sides having played 10 matches so far.

Much like their neighbours, Hilal’s lofty position in the table belies the fact that life has not been easy of late.

They went through the whole of last season undefeated in the league – only to finish second – but that streak ended when they were beaten at home by Neom last month.

And they suffered a shock loss to Qatar Stars League side Al Shamal, who were inspired by former Ahli star Riyad Mahrez, in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Hilal should have enough firepower in its expensively assembled squad to cope, but it might also have pointed to the ongoing travel difficulties as an excuse.

Al Ettifaq request thrown out

While the title-chasers have seen their schedules affected by postponements, the same issue has beset others, too.

Al Ettifaq, who face Al Taawoun on Saturday, are another side in dispute over a cross-border competition.

The Dammam-based club, who are seventh in the SPL, requested to postpone their Gulf Club Champions League fixture in Erbil this week, only to be rebuffed.

In a statement, the club said they had made “several justifications” for their request but had “received a response declining the postponement”.

“Consequently, and following coordination with the relevant authorities, the management of Ettifaq confirms that it is not possible for the team delegation to be present to ​​play the match as scheduled,” it said.

“The club reiterates its request for a postponement and urges the Gulf Cup Football Federation to reconsider the matter.”

Toney on fire

It may be early days in the Champions League, but Saudi Arabian sides have been nowhere near as dominant as might be expected, given their budget advantages over other sides in the competition.

The top two places in the 16-team league are held by UAE clubs, Shabab Al Ahli and Al Ain, who each have 100 per cent records.

Next on the list are the two-time defending champions Ahli, who beat Qatari side Al Gharafa in Jeddah on Monday night.

Ivan Toney scored the opener in that 2-1 win, extending a run of form that is remarkable, even by the lofty standards he has set so far in his time in Middle Eastern football.

The England striker will be looking to add to his haul of 13 goals in 10 games so far when Ahli play Al Shabab in Riyadh on Friday night.

Fixtures

All kick-off times UAE

Thursday

Al Khaleej v AL Hazem, 6.35pm

Al Riyadh v Al Qadsiah, 10pm

Al Nassr v Al Kholood, 10pm

Friday

Abha v Al Ittihad, 4.30pm

Diriyah v Neom, 6.50m

Al Shabab v Al Ahli, 10pm

Saturday

Al Taawoun v Al Ettifaq, 5.30pm

Al Fayha v Al Faisaly, 6.55pm

Al Hilal v Al Fateh, 10pm