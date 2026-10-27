  • Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey agree to continue dialogue on regional peace and security
  • Egypt's parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia amid escalating Houthi attacks
  • Saudi Arabia intercepts three drones in Riyadh and southern region
  • US troops ready for major Iran operations within 96 hours of Trump order, officials say
  • Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil pumping stations and Riyadh airport
  • 'We have to finish the job': Trump endorses Netanyahu again
Updated: October 27, 2026, 1:14 PM