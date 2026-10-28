Inzaghi blames fatigue as depleted Al Hilal suffer shock defeat at Al Shamal

Al Shamal produced the biggest result of their AFC Champions League Elite campaign on Tuesday, beating an understrength Al Hilal 3-1 at Al Bayt Stadium to hand the Saudi Pro League leaders their first defeat of the league phase.

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez marked his second start for Shamal with two assists. The Qatari side went ahead early through Wesley Said before Al Hilal captain Salem Al Dawsari levelled.

Baghdad Bounedjah restored the hosts’ advantage three minutes into the second half, and Mohamed Ben Romdhane struck six minutes later to secure a memorable victory for David Prats’ side.

The result leaves Hilal on six points from three matches, while Shamal move to five after drawing their opening two games.

For Simone Inzaghi, it was a third defeat since taking charge of Hilal in the summer of 2025 and one that exposed the cost of a depleted squad.

Midfielders Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic were unavailable, while Gabriel Martinelli was injured and Crysencio Summerville suspended.

“We put in a fine first half, but in the second half, because of fatigue, we did not deliver the expected performance,” Inzaghi told Saudi newspaper Asharq Al Awsat.

“We will return to Riyadh and prepare for our upcoming commitments.”

Shamal needed only eight minutes to take the lead, with Said finding the bottom corner with a low strike after the hosts had made a bright start.

Al Dawsari, making his first start of the season, restored parity in the 32nd minute when he finished a counterattack after Theo Hernandez had powered forward down the left.

But Hilal were unable to maintain their level after the interval.

Bounedjah struck three minutes into the second half off a Mahrez assist to put Shamal back in front before Ben Romdhane pounced from close range after more fine work from Mahrez to give the hosts a two-goal cushion.

Al Dawsari admitted Hilal had been below their best.

“This result is not satisfactory for us,” he said. “There were many mistakes, but we will review our mistakes and make up for them in the next match.”

Shabab Al Ahli joined fellow UAE club Al Ain on nine points with a 2-0 victory over Esteghlal in Dubai.

Mateusao volleyed Sardar Azmoun’s looping cross into the net in the 68th minute before Juan Alvina sealed the win six minutes from time.

The defeat ended the Iranian club's unbeaten start to the league phase and moved Shabab Al Ahli up to second place behind Al Ain.

The top eight teams in each 16-team western and eastern league progress to the knockout stages, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final to be staged in Saudi Arabia in April and May.