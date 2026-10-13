  • Houthis claim ballistic missile strike on Riyadh airport
  • Etihad extends Riyadh flight cancellations to October 19
  • Tanker attacked in Strait of Hormuz, UK maritime agency says
  • US, Britain, France and 26 other countries condemn Iran over alleged attacks
  • IMF cuts 2026 growth forecasts for Gulf economies
Updated: October 13, 2026, 5:13 AM