  • Netanyahu-led bloc at 53 seats as partial results put Arab parties at 19
  • A majority in the 120-seat Knesset requires 61 seats
  • Joint List says parties seeking to oust Netanyahu must engage with Arab faction
  • Trump takes credit for Netanyahu's lead in polls
  • Golan urges change bloc to form government with Arab parties
Updated: October 28, 2026, 3:26 PM