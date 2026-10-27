Ballon d'Or 2026 full results: Every winner as Harry Kane takes top prize

Harry Kane became the first English player in 25 years to win the Ballon d'Or on Monday night.

The Bayern Munich striker beat off strong competition from the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to lift the prize.

But the men's Ballon d'Or was only one of many awards given out on the night. There was more success for women's football superstar Alexia Putellas, while Luis de la Fuentes's remarkable achievements with the Spanish national team were also recognised.

Below is a rundown of who won what at the glittering ceremony in London.

Men's Ballon d'Or top 30:

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/England) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/France) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain) Rodri (Barcelona/Spain) Lionel Messi (Inter Miami/Argentina) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain/Georgia) Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain/France) Erling Haaland (Manchester City/Norway) Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/France) Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/Spain) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England) Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona/Spain) Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain/Morocco) Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal) Declan Rice (Arsenal/England) Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain/Spain) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/Brazil) Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid/Spain) Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal) Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain/Ecuador) Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal/Brazil) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/Argentina) Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal) Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich/Colombia) Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/Brazil) Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/France) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/Portugal) Julian Quinones (Al Qadsiah/Mexico) Sadio Mane (Al Nassr/Senegal) William Saliba (Arsenal/France)

Ballon d'Or Feminin top 30:

Alexia Putellas (London City Lionesses/Spain) Ewa Pajor (Barcelona/Poland) Khadija Shaw (Manchester City/Jamaica) Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes/Haiti) Patri Guijarro (Barcelona/Spain) Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona/Norway) Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich/Denmark) Clàudia Pina (Barcelona/Spain) Alessia Russo (Arsenal/England) Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City/Malawi) Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City/Japan) Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich/Germany) Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal/Spain) Wendie Renard (OL Lyonnes/France) Cata Coll (Barcelona/Spain) Mapi Leon (London City Lionesses/Spain) Esmee Brugts (Barcelona/Netherlands) Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride/Zambia) Tessa Wullaert (Como/Belgium) Selma Bacha (OL Lyonnes/France) Scarlett Camberos (Club America/Mexico) Manaka Matsukubo (Chelsea/Japan) Momoko Tanikawa (Bayern Munich/Japan) Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City/Netherlands) Caroline Weir (OL Lyonnes/Scotland) Alex Greenwood (Manchester City/England) Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC/USA) Lorena (Kansas City/Brazil) Melvine Malard (Chelsea/France) Vivianne Miedema (Manchester City/Netherlands)

The other winners:

Men’s Kopa Trophy (best U21): Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain)

Women’s Kopa Trophy: Vicky Lopez (Barcelona/Spain)

Men’s Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper): Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao/Spain)

Women’s Yashin Trophy: Cata Coll (Barcelona/Spain)

Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach): Luis de la Fuente (Spain)

Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy: Pere Romeu (Barcelona)

Men’s Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain

Women’s Club of the Year: Barcelona

Men’s Gerd Muller Trophy (top scorer): Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/England)

Women’s Gerd Muller Trophy: Charlyn Corral (Pachuca/Mexico)

Socrates Award (humanitarian work): Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England)