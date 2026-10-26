What happens on Israeli election day?

Read the latest on Israel's election here

Israel heads to the polls on Tuesday in what is seen as one of the most pivotal and consequential elections in its recent history.

The election is Israeli voters' first opportunity to hold leaders accountable for security failures surrounding the October 7, 2023, attacks, decide who should lead Israel in the regional conflict and weigh in on the contentious issue of military service.

So what happens on election day and when can we expect the results?

The timeline

All times are Israel local time. The UAE is two hours ahead.

7am: Polling stations open

Voting begins at most polling stations nationwide, with Israelis electing representatives to the 120-seat Knesset.

About 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote. Thirty six parties are running, although most will not pass the 3.25 per cent threshold needed to enter parliament.

8am: Special polling stations open

Voting begins in smaller communities, hospitals, prisons and care homes, where polling stations generally operate for shorter hours.

Throughout the day: Voting continues

Turnout figures are expected at regular intervals, offering an early indication of voter enthusiasm. Political leaders will cast their ballots.

8pm: Special polling stations close

Voting ends at most smaller-community and institutional polling stations. Voters who arrived before closing can still cast their ballots.

10pm: Main polling stations close

Voting officially ends at most polling stations nationwide, although those already in line can still vote.

After 10pm: Exit polls and vote counting

Israeli television networks are expected to release their exit polls, providing the first indication of how parties may perform.

Preliminary results will emerge as votes are counted overnight. Final results will take another week or so.

Supporters of Benjamin Netanyahu at a Likud party event in Dimona. AFP Show caption: Supporters of Benjamin Netanyahu at a Likud party event in D…

The election process

Israel's parliament, known as the Knesset, has 120 seats, with 61 needed for an outright majority.

Israel uses a proportional representation system, meaning voters choose political parties rather than directly electing a prime minister. No single party has ever won an outright majority, so governments have always been formed through coalitions.

Once the results are confirmed, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will task a member of parliament with forming a government, usually the leader considered most capable of securing parliamentary support.

If no coalition can secure a majority, a minority government could still be formed with sufficient parliamentary backing.

If attempts to form a government fail, Israel could face another election, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leading a caretaker government in the meantime.

The results

At 10pm on election day, Israeli broadcasters will release exit polls. But these are only projections and can differ significantly from the actual results.

Preliminary results are expected the following day, with official results scheduled to be published by November 4. The deadline for appeals is November 18.

Election results will not necessarily determine who Israel's next prime minister will be.

Coalition negotiations can take weeks or even months as parties attempt to reach agreements on who will govern and under what terms.

Israel has a history of political deadlock. Between 2019 and 2022, the country held five elections as parties repeatedly struggled to form stable governments.

So while voters may have an indicator of the results on election night, it could take much longer to know who will actually lead the country.