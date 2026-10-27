At least seven killed in Jordan's ‘revenge’ attacks on Syria

Jordan carried out air strikes on southern Syria in “revenge” for last week’s deadly church attack, with Syrian authorities saying at least seven people were killed in the strikes.

Jordanian Armed Forces said they targeted hideouts of armed groups responsible for the attack on a church in Karak on Friday that killed nine Christians. The military said the strikes were carried out in coordination with Syria.

It said the strikes resulted in the “killing and wounding of many members of these terrorist groups and the destruction of a number of their vehicles”.

Damascus, however, denied any coordination and said it has launched an investigation. Syria’s border authority closed the Nassib crossing with Jordan. The Syrian government expressed its solidarity with the families affected by the Jordanian strikes. Deraa’s health directorate said among those killed were three children, three men and a woman.