Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's AFC Champions League clash as Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli face big tests

Al Nassr will be without star man Cristiano Ronaldo for their AFC Champions League clash against Pakhtakor on Monday after the Portugal striker was rested for the trip to Uzbekistan.

Ronaldo, 41, was conspicuous by his absence when the Al Nassr squad touched down in Tashkent on Saturday, and it has since emerged that he, along with Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan, had been left at home by boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian manager has complained numerous times this season about the workload his players have faced and has decided to preserve the fitness of three of his key men.

Joao Felix and Sadio Mane have travelled to Uzbekistan and will be expected to provide the firepower in Ronaldo's absence.

The Nassr captain took his career tally to 985 goals with a hat-trick in the 5-3 win over Al Kholood last Thursday, and will be well rested by the time the reigning champions return to Saudi Pro League action this Thursday against Al Hazem.

Nassr were drubbed 4-0 by Al Ain in their opening AFC Champions League Elite group match but got their campaign up and running with a 3-1 win over another Uzbekistan Super League side, Neftchi Fergana, on matchday two. Their last ACL fixture was postponed, with Dubai club Al Wasl unable to travel to Riyadh last week amid regional flight disruptions.

Pakhtakor have just one point to show from their opening three AFC matches and will be hoping Iraq striker Aymen Hussein can get off the mark, having failed to score in continental competition since his summer arrival.

Al Ain travel to Jeddah

So far, the UAE clubs have set the pace in Asian competition, with both Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli boasting 100 per cent records after each recording three wins from three.

Al Ain, who lead the table and have scored 10 times already, put their impressive record on the line when they travel to Jeddah to face Al Ittihad on Monday.

The Garden City club suffered a punishing week in domestic competitions, seeing their 38-match unbeaten UAE Pro League record ended by Shabab Al Ahli before enduring a gruelling 3-2 extra-time loss to the same opposition in the last 16 of the President's Cup.

They got back on track with a narrow 2-1 win over Iranian side Tractor last Monday, and boss Vladimir Ivic is expecting more difficult games as they reach the halfway point of the ACL's league phase.

“We will be playing against powerful football teams that possess very good, seasoned players, but we are ready to take on the challenge,” he said ahead of the trip to Jeddah. “We managed to claim three victories and we still have five upcoming matches, so we will be dealing with every match separately.

“The AFC Champions League Elite and the local Adnoc Pro League are among the top priorities for us. We represent one of the biggest football teams in the United Arab Emirates, and we have to be ready for every competition and deliver our utmost performance for the sake of our club and its fans.”

Al Ain will have to cope without key attacker Soufiane Rahimi after the Morocco international suffered a hamstring injury in their President's Cup exit.

Al Hilal await Shabab Al Ahli

Meanwhile, Shabab Al Ahli will face a major test of their credentials when they travel to Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal on Tuesday.

The Dubai side have hit top form under their Brazilian coach, Andre Jardine, and have so far claimed victories over Tractor, Al Ittihad and Esteghlal.

“When you look at our opponents, you immediately realise the scale of the competition,” said Jardine when assessing his side's chances in the ACL.

“It is a Champions League of the highest level. Having names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema and so many other great players along the way makes the challenge even more valuable.

“For us, being among these teams is a source of great pride and shows the growth and strength that the club has been building in recent times.”

Al Hilal warmed up for the game with a 2-0 win over Al Fateh in the SPL on Saturday night.

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Ollie Watkins continued his hot streak in front of goal by netting the opener after 12 minutes. Ruben Neves then wrapped up the points with a late penalty.

Manager Simone Inzaghi did not speak after the game because of a throat issue, but his assistant Massimiliano Farris said he was concerned about fatigue ahead of the game in Riyadh. Salem Al Dawsari sat out Saturday's win, while Gabriel Martinelli remains sidelined by a muscle injury.

“It is natural for some fatigue to appear as a result of travel and the close scheduling of matches, especially since we played an Asian match a few days ago, while [Al Fateh] had eight days of rest,” said Farris.

“We are still at the top of the league, and we must double our efforts during the coming period to deliver better levels.”

AFC Champions League Group B

Monday (all times UAE):

Pakhtakor v Al Nassr, 5.45pm

Tractor v Neftchi Fergana, 8pm

Al Wasl v Al Quwa Al Jawiya, 8pm

Al Sadd v Al Ahli Saudi, 8pm

Al Gharafa v Al Qadsiah, 10.15pm

Al Ittihad v Al Ain, 10.15pm

Tuesday:

Esteghlal v Al Shamal, 8pm

Al Hilal v Shabab Al Ahli, 10.15pm