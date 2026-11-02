Dubai delivery riders to be monitored by cameras and smart technology

Dubai will use cameras and smart sensors to track the speed, location and driving behaviour of delivery motorcycle riders under a new monitoring system introduced by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The initiative will help identify dangerous riding practices, improve compliance with traffic rules and make the emirate's roads safer, the RTA said. The system will monitor driving patterns, sudden acceleration or braking and motorcycle routes, allowing authorities and delivery companies to identify unsafe practices and improve fleet management.

It is part of the RTA's efforts to strengthen oversight of Dubai's growing motorcycle delivery sector, as demand for the services continues to increase.

Saeed Al Ramsi, director of licensing activities monitoring at the RTA, said the system would combine a digital platform, Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring devices and advanced cameras fitted to delivery motorcycles.

"The new system marks a step-change in monitoring of delivery activity," he said. "The system will gather and analyse data on driving indicators and on-road behaviour, including speed, sudden acceleration, harsh braking, driving patterns, location and route. This will allow operational performance to be tracked and unsafe practices to be detected with greater accuracy and efficiency."

Real-time tracking

The platform will provide delivery companies with real-time information on their fleets and riders, helping them identify problems and take corrective action. Mr Al Ramsi said the initiative marked a shift from conventional monitoring towards a more proactive, data-led approach to regulating delivery operations.

Dubai Police and other relevant authorities developed it to improve safety while helping companies operate more efficiently. The system will also provide companies with operational data to assess driving habits, improve fleet management and develop specialised training and awareness programmes for riders.

Mr Al Ramsi said these measures would help promote safer riding practices and improve compliance with traffic regulations. He added that the initiative's success would depend on co-operation between regulatory authorities, delivery companies and motorcycle riders.

Installation of the monitoring devices and connection to the platform will be optional until the end of the first half of 2027, giving companies time to prepare their technical systems and operations. The changes will become mandatory after the transition period, and the RTA will work with delivery companies and other relevant authorities to support the implementation.

The system is expected to provide authorities with a comprehensive database of delivery operations, helping them improve regulatory policies, strengthen field inspections and encourage companies to adopt safer and more sustainable practices.

The launch forms part of the RTA's wider strategy to use smart technologies and data to improve road safety, strengthen regulatory oversight and raise service standards across Dubai's transport and delivery sectors.