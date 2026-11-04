UAE in good place for Nepal clash after beating Oman for third successive win

Basil Hameed says the UAE will head to Nepal for next month’s World Cup Qualifier Play-off full of confidence after claiming a third consecutive victory.

The national team cruised to a 42-run win over Oman at the ICC Academy in the final match of Cricket World Cup League Two. It was their third win in a tri-series also involving the Netherlands.

Even though it was not enough to lift them from last-place in the eight-team league, the successes provided a morale boost before the assignment in Kathmandu.

The play-off – which will also involve Nepal, Namibia, Canada, Jersey, Kuwait, Italy and Uganda – is the last chance to advance to the final phase of World Cup qualifying. That is the global qualifier in Namibia and South Africa in February and March.

More pertinently, though, the UAE’s one-day international status – plus the large tranche of ICC funding which comes with it – will also be at stake in Nepal.

Basil was the player of the match against Oman after making a quick-fire 43 to help hoist the hosts to 226-8 from their 50 overs.

During Oman’s run chase, he then took two fine catches – even though he was only returning to the side after suffering an injury while doing exactly that on his previous outing in the series.

He also took a wicket as Oman were restricted to 184-9 in the chase, and he said momentum is with the UAE as they prepare to head to Kathmandu.

“This will definitely add some confidence,” Basil said. “We’ve been unlucky to have some losses, especially when we scored 330 against USA [in a tri-series in Dallas last month].

“We could have cashed in and won that match, which could have brought us even more momentum into these games.

“But we are happy to be on a winning side, winning three on the trot, so we'll definitely take some good confidence for the qualifiers.”

Capping the series with a match award also represented a positive personal return for Basil.

The 34-year-old all-rounder had been out of the UAE’s ODI side for the best part of two years before he was recalled for the trip to Dallas.

“I've been putting in the hard yards behind the scenes, having faced some injuries recently as well,” Basil said.

“As a senior pro, people expect a little more from, especially when you have played more than 100 matches [55 ODIs and 65 T20Is]. So, there is baggage behind you.

“I was taking away all those things. I just wanted to contribute in any aspect of the game, irrespective of which number I bat.

“I will happily do whatever team requires at that stage. Alhamdulillah, I did it in a very strong manner, I believe.”

His all-round effort was commendable given he could hardly grip the ball when he bowls, because of the effects of his hand injury.

“When you play cricket, I always believe that if you have three aspects of the game, you make more chances as a player,” he said.

“I've always been working on the fielding and bowling, irrespective of what outcome it was, if I get to bowl or not.

“I've always stood up with my bowling in domestic matches. Obviously, I love batting the most, but it doesn't matter; in international cricket you cannot wish for your spot.

“No matter whatever spot you get, my mindset is to contribute in my way, and think how the team can get the best benefit out of me.”