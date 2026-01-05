ILT20 final: Sam Curran hails ‘amazing’ impact of Desert Vipers’ Pakistan stars

Sam Curran, the Desert Vipers captain, saluted the side’s Pakistani contingent for their role in the side’s first DP World International League T20 title win.

The Vipers made it third time lucky as they thrashed MI Emirates by 46 runs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night.

It gave them their first trophy as a franchise, having previously lost out twice in the final of the UAE’s T20 league.

Pakistan players were central to the success. Fakhar Zaman was their third-highest run getter across the season.

In the final, Naseem Shah and Usman Tariq made the vital incisions with the ball, which derailed the MI run chase, while Hasan Nawaz took three fine catches, taking his season haul to 12.

Curran, who was himself named player of the match in the final, as well as the overall player of the tournament, said the impact of Naseem and Usman in particular had been crucial.

“They were both fantastic,” Curran said of the Pakistan bowlers, as the Vipers comfortably defended 183 to win.

“Usman bowled incredibly well, with so much skill and Naseem, for the past two games, has been our strike bowler. They have been amazing and they are quality bowlers.”

The Vipers benefitted from being the only side that recruited from Pakistan for the tournament. As well as the returns for the players on the field, the Pakistanis also brought with them a significant following beyond the boundary.

The final was watched by 22,137, and the contributions of the Pakistani internationals were met with resounding cheers.

“It is one of the best stadiums, and when it is full it is very loud,” Curran said.

“When Fakhar hit the second ball for six there was a massive roar. He is obviously very well loved. It gives you a lot of energy, a lot of buzz. To have a full crowd and a good pitch was fantastic.”

The Vipers were rewarded with a trophy for the consistency that has been their hallmark over the four-season history of the ILT20.

They have won more matches than any other franchise – MI are second in that list – and Curran said silverware was due reward.

“I thought we were the best team throughout the season,” Curran said of his side, who topped the table in the league phase of the competition.

“We were nervous coming here, of course, having lost a couple [of finals] but I think the Desert Vipers deserved a trophy. Over the past few seasons, we have been very consistent.”

Robin Singh, the former UAE coach who is in charge of MI, rued poor fielding in the final.

Kieron Pollard, the side’s captain, had to call his side into an impromptu huddle after just two overs to demand better, given their lax start.

Singh suggested that set a tone which ultimately cost the 2023 champions.

“Unfortunately, we fielded really badly at the start of the game,” Singh said.

“That cost us about 25 runs. If you look at a par score here [at Dubai International Stadium] I thought it was about 175.

“The wicket was very good; I thought it was the best wicket we had played on in Dubai, so these things cost you.”

Fixtures %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWednesday%2C%20April%203%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EArsenal%20v%20Luton%20Town%2C%2010.30pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EManchester%20City%20v%20Aston%20Villa%2C%2011.15pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EThursday%2C%20April%204%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ELiverpool%20v%20Sheffield%20United%2C%2010.30pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

Episode list: Ep1: A recovery like no other- the unevenness of the economic recovery Ep2: PCR and jobs - the future of work - new trends and challenges Ep3: The recovery and global trade disruptions - globalisation post-pandemic Ep4: Inflation- services and goods - debt risks Ep5: Travel and tourism

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Joker: Folie a Deux Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson Director: Todd Phillips Rating: 2/5