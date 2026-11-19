Pakistani star Mohammad Amir is enjoying a memorable 2026. He performed well in the T20 Blast in England, helping Nottinghamshire reach the semi-finals, then had a strong campaign in the Hundred, starring with the ball in the final with 3-29, even though his team, Trent Rockets, lost to Manchester Super Giants.

Left-arm fast bowler Amir has continued that form in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10, where he is among the highest wicket takers for defending champions UAE Bulls. All of that in a year when he also acquired a British passport through his wife and qualified to play as a local player.

It has been quite the year for World Cup winner Amir, 34, whose career has found a new lease of life after retiring from international cricket following the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Amir’s new innings as a local British cricketer had resulted in some speculation about a possible second shot at international cricket in an England jersey, especially with the 2028 T20 World Cup and Los Angeles Olympics in mind.

However, Amir has made it clear he has no plans to play for England on the international stage.

“People are confused about whether I will play for England or not. I want to make it clear that I have declared myself as a local county player, not to play for England in future. Because if you want to play for England, the process is different. For a local county player, it is different,” Amir told The National.

“Yes, I am under the England Cricket Board, but I am not eligible to play for England.”

The International Cricket Council's rules might not necessarily stop Amir from pursuing an international career with England in the future, but, regardless, the fast bowler has no intention to go down that route.

Even so, he is grateful for all the memories England has provided him, even though some of it was painful.

Amir made his international debut as a 17-year-old in 2009, won the T20 World Cup the same year – in England – was jailed and then banned from cricket for his role in the infamous spot-fixing scandal in the 2010 Lord’s Test against England, came back and won the 2017 ODI Champions Trophy final against India – again in England.

Now playing consistently as a British passport holder, it seems Amir was destined for the UK.

“I have seen tough times in England, but I think my three best moments are also in England. In 2009 I was selected for Pakistan for the first time, went to England, won the World Cup. Then 2010, the toughest time of my life was also there,” Amir said.

“In 2016, I married my wife who is from England. I met my [future] wife in England in 2010 when I was enduring my toughest time.

“Then 2017 Champions Trophy final. I am emotionally connected with England. I believe wherever you spend the toughest and best moments of your life, that place becomes close to your heart. England is one of them.

“Life is good; my destiny was tied there. The person who was supposed to be in my life is from UK. Alhamdulillah, I am blessed with three daughters. I have a beautiful wife. So far, so good.”

Life has moved rather quickly for Amir. He was the best bowler for Pakistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup as the country’s highest wicket-taker (seven wickets in four games) and had the second-best economy rate (4.5).

But he was swept away in the aftermath of another failed World Cup campaign. Amir announced his retirement from international cricket later that year.

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“No regrets, honestly. I believe as a player you get to play as much as you deserve. Yes, I personally believe that I did well in 2024 [T20 World Cup]. I was [among] the highest wicket-takers and had the best economy.

“After the World Cup, nobody contacted me. I believe, as a player, your self-respect is first. If your system does not communicate, tell you the plans … cricket is my bread and butter. I have a family and a career to take care of. You can’t depend on others and hope they will talk to you and tell you the plans. No one discussed the plans with me and where they see me in the future, so I quit.”

Mental peace in UAE

For now, Amir is enjoying the peace of the UAE, which he believes is one of the reasons all top players in the world want to play in tournaments like the Abu Dhabi T10.

“The format is exciting and the conditions as well. Conditions in Abu Dhabi suit bowlers. Especially if it is a night match, you get swing and bounce. Players enjoy it,” Amir said.

“Abu Dhabi’s environment is such that all players want to come here. Players look forward to coming to the UAE. The hotels are amazing; you can easily move around. There is mental peace here apart from the cricket. So it is a full package.”

Following the Abu Dhabi T10, Amir will compete in the Italia T10 league later this month, followed by the Afghanistan Premier League in the UAE at the end of the year.