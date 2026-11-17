The Abu Dhabi T10 is in the final stretch of its first season under a revamped ownership and organisational structure. The 10-over franchise tournament, now under the control of the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH), saw commendable crowds and a refined viewing experience as it took its first steps in a new era.

Among those embarking upon the new journey are Yas Lions. Under the ownership and guidance of investor Jeetu Kataria and former India batter Robin Uthappa, the Yas team are learning the intricacies of franchise cricket.

For Uthappa, T10 was always the way ahead and investing in the Abu Dhabi T10 became a no-brainer once it received the backing and support of the state entities; the ADCSH took ownership of the league, with support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

“It's a fantastic format. I think it's a format that will soon latch on with the Gen Z and the Gen Alphas of the world. I think it's the easiest version of the game to take to non-cricketing countries and make cricket truly a global game,” Uthappa told The National at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

“It was the first of its kind; it's very simple to understand. In the sense, it takes away the deeper intricacies of the game. It's almost like professional gully cricket.

“When the revamp was going on, I had a conversation with people organising the Abu Dhabi 10. And they said that, since the revamp is going on, we want good, meaningful people who can help us grow this game and take this game to the next level. I know Jeetu is passionate about cricket and when the opportunity came along, I spoke to Jeetu, and that's how we started.”

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For investor and co-owner Kataria, the change in ownership structure made it clear the tournament was moving in a new direction.

“The main reason to get into this was this year the league was taken over by Abu Dhabi Sports Council. We have seen that wherever councils and boards run the league, with the corporate governance, the scalability is much more. It's more structured,” Kataria said.

“Coming from a venture capital background, you see what the product is and who are the people running it. We know that there is a scalable product, which is T10, because of the shorter format of the game. And then you have the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, which is running the show.”

For Kataria, Abu Dhabi T10 is a long-term project which will require planning and patience.

“As of today, we haven't thought [of return on investment]. It's a brand creation going on. For the first three to five years, you don't think of the commercial value, how we will make money. But I think that will come at a later stage. I think first three years, it's a brand building,” Kataria said.

“Discipline and patience. That's what is important when you are getting into the leagues like this. You will not have any shortcuts. We will not get to see the commercial value immediately. And it's all about building it for the longer term because we have seen with every league which has been successful that it is a long-term journey. You see the IPL where it started, at what value it started, and now each team is valued at $1.5-2 billion.

Yas Lions team owner Jeetu Kataria, left, and team director Robin Uthappa. Photo: Yas Lions Show caption: Yas Lions team owner Jeetu Kataria, left, and team director …

“Looking at the UAE, I feel you will have that community and you will have that audience in the longer term and that value creation is possible. But you need to be patient.”

Uthappa, on the other hand, is new to the world of team management. He is still associated with the game in a sporting capacity, having recently been appointed as batting coach for IPL side Mumbai Indians. Now, he gets to see the game from a completely different side of the fence.

“We run a tight ship from a management point of view. We make sure that there are as few discrepancies as possible, and we have a strong enough team to make sure that everything runs as smoothly as possible. And if you can do that consistently enough with discipline and patience, I'm certain that over a period of time, we build value as a franchise,” the former opener and T20 World Cup winner said.

“When the performances do come through, that automatically will have an impact on the valuation. And then if you can take the game and spread it outside of this ecosystem and take it to different parts of the world, you can be sure that T10 will play a vital role in cricket growing as a global game.”