Russian MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov has been released from prison in Abu Dhabi.

Usman and seven of his associates were initially sentenced to six months in prison and fined Dh300,000 each for their part in a hotel brawl at the Yas Hilton hotel on Wednesday, November 11, involving Georgian fighters Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili.

The court also ordered all to be deported after serving their sentences.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said that the defendants' sentences had been adjusted, with each defendant's fine reduced to Dh150,000.

The reason for the ruling, it said, was due to the reconciliation and withdrawal of the claims and because the victims had appealed for their release.

Last week, Usman and his associates approached MMA fighter Dvalishvilii in the hotel's lobby area as he was filming for his social media channels.

Usman struck the Georgian across the face. A brawl ensued, and footage of the incident was shared widely on social media. Ten people were arrested after the incident.

Dvalishvili and his associate Lazishvili were later released, with both ordered to pay a Dh50,000 fine.

The altercation occurred ahead of RAF Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on Saturday, in which Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov were scheduled to compete.

Usman was not scheduled to feature but was in the capital to support his older brother Umar, who was slated to wrestle Urijah Faber. Umar, 30, was part of the group that attacked Dvalishvili and was sentenced to prison.

Dvalishvili, 35, has had run-ins with the Nurmagomedovs in the past. In 2025, he beat Umar at UFC 311 by unanimous decision to defend the UFC bantamweight title.

Recently, Dvalishvili was involved in a physical altercation with an associate of Umar's ahead of RAF Georgia, leading to the two trading insults online.

Following their release last Friday, Dvalishvili and Lazishvili both competed at RAF Abu Dhabi.

Dvalishvili beat Marlon Moraes in a catchweight crossover match at Etihad Arena by pinfall in the first period.

Lazishvili, who was not part of the original card, was invited by the promotion to replace Umar in his match against Faber.

The 21-year-old Georgian produced a big upset as he defeated the UFC Hall of Famer 12-7.

Dvalishvili publicly appealed for the release of Usman and his associates following his win over Moraes.

Usman was most recently employed by the PFL promotion but was also reportedly in talks to join his brother Umar on the UFC roster.

PFL and MVP chief Nakisa Bidarian had earlier told The National he was open to welcoming Usman back into the PFL fold.