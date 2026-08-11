IPL stars David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen set for ILT20 debuts, all UAE players to be part of auction

The DP World International League T20 will get a makeover ahead of its fifth season following new rules regarding player recruitment.

All six teams have been permitted to make four signings ahead of the player auction, which will take place on October 1.

That means the vast majority of squads, which will have 21 to 23 players each, will be recruited via the bidding process.

The most striking signings have been made by Gulf Giants, who were the first winners of the UAE’s T20 franchise tournament in 2023.

They have brought in a pair of powerful South African batters - David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. Both have vast experience of Indian Premier League cricket.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have signed Finn Allen, the big-hitting New Zealand batter who was one of the stars of the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year.

Marcus Stoinis, the Australia all-rounder, has signed for the 2024 champions Dubai Capitals, while the ILT20’s leading run-scorer, James Vince, will be playing for Sharjah Warriorz.

There are likely to be other global stars joining the league via the auction, as there is no significant clash for international players. The tournament begins on November 22 and ends December 20. It will finish before Australia’s BBL and the SA20 in South Africa.

However, the schedule is likely to affect which UAE players are signed. Each squad must have a minimum of 11 players from Test playing nations, including four from Afghanistan and one from Ireland.

There also must be four UAE players – including one capped player and one Under-23. Two of them have to feature in the starting XI.

As per the changes in regulations ahead of the new season, no UAE players can be retained or signed directly.

But teams will have the right to match bids at auction for players who were with them last season, or who play for their side in the development tournament. That competition is likely to take place from mid-September.

Some of the franchises are understood to be frustrated by the UAE player rule. They believe they are not being rewarded for committing to the development of players.

The new rules over UAE recruitment also pose a risk for the players, but with the potential of a significant reward.

It means no player is guaranteed a contract. However, there is an opportunity to win big if they do become the subject of a bidding war.

Fast bowlers Junaid Siddique and Mohammed Rohid landed deals worth $170,000 and $140,000 respectively by that process last year.

To further complicate the issue, the case of the UAE players could be clouded by scheduling.

The national team are likely to be playing in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off, which will clash with the ILT20 season in December.

That means the country’s leading ODI players will miss a large chunk of the league campaign.

Intriguingly, the country’s best T20 player, Muhammad Waseem, was omitted from the ongoing Cricket World Cup League Two tri-series in Scotland.

If he is now deemed surplus to ODI requirements, he will be available for the full ILT20 campaign, increasing his value for prospective employers as result.

Heinrich Klaasen, left, and David Miller are proven performers in the IPL. Reuters Show caption: Heinrich Klaasen, left, and David Miller are proven performe…

The opener has been the standout UAE player in the ILT20’s short history so far, and is one of the competition’s leading run-scorers.

MI Emirates, who he has played for every year to date, would almost certainly look to match any bid that is made for him.

Other UAE players who will likely attract significant interest – depending on their availability – are the likes of Aayan Khan, Sohaib Khan and Khuzaima Tanveer.

Aayan has been a regular for Gulf Giants in the past. Sohaib, who was the UAE’s breakout star when they played at the T20 World Cup earlier this year, has yet to feature in the ILT20.

Khuzaima was one of the tournament’s great discoveries at the Desert Vipers. The defending champions are likely to want to bring him back into their fold.

Ajay Kumar, the left-arm seamer who was outstanding in the ILT20 last season and then on debut for the national team earlier this year, is set to miss out with a knee injury.

Despite the many intangibles brought about by the rule changes, Tom Moody, the man in charge of the Vipers, is hopeful they can mount a title defence.

“I think it's worth starting to dream about it [going back-to-back],” Moody, the Vipers director of cricket, said.

“I think there's no reason why we can't. The team that are behind the scenes that helped pull things together in the [Global Super League in Guyana this summer], that team still exists.

“They're high calibre individuals that are outstanding at what they do. What we've got is a very strong team that will build, again, a very competitive team and a culture that people want to be a part of and be associated with.

“And that's generally the beginning and the most important recipe to success.”

DP World ILT20 Season 5 signings

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Retained: Sunil Narine

Pre-auction signings: Finn Allen, Jason Holder, Matthew Tromp

Desert Vipers

Retained: Andries Gous, Dan Lawrence

Pre-auction signings: Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Shimron Hetmyer

Dubai Capitals

Retained: Rovman Powell, Mustafizur Rahman

Pre-auctions signings: Marcus Stoinis, Noor Ahmad

Gulf Giants

Retained: Azmatullah Omarzai, Blessing Muzarabani

Pre-auction signings: David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen

MI Emirates

Retained: Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, Romario Shepherd

Pre-auction signing: Sherfane Rutherford

Sharjah Warriorz

Retained: Sikandar Raza

Pre-auction signings: Adam Milne, James Vince, Waqar Salamkheil