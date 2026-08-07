Developing UAE talent ultimate goal for ILT20 as it prepares for fifth season

DP World International League T20 CEO David White said nurturing local talent will remain front and centre of their plans as they prepare for the fifth season.

The T20 tournament has developed into one of the most prominent leagues in the world with investment from top IPL team owners.

The tournament has moved to a new window in the calendar this year, with matches set to take place from November 22 to December 20. Also, new guidelines have been brought in, placing greater emphasis on UAE, regional and Associate nations players in the squads and playing XI.

Chief executive White said the main aim of the tournament is to promote and develop local talent.

"It's pleasing to see the DP World ILT20 firmly established on the UAE sporting calendar. We have built a strong and sustainable competition, but our ambition has always been to contribute to the long-term development of cricket in the UAE," White said.

"The league is an important part of the Emirates Cricket Board's high-performance programme, and it lets local players learn from and compete alongside some of the best cricketers in the world."

According to revised guidelines, every playing XI this season must include players from UAE, Afghanistan and an Associate nation.

White believes the ILT20 will ultimately help players develop their skills alongside the biggest stars in the game.

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"Creating opportunities for Associate Members players has always been central to how we set the league up. We wanted talented cricketers from emerging nations to play meaningful roles rather than just make up a squad. That exposure speeds up their development and strengthens Associate cricket."

It is safe to say the ILT20 has provided the perfect platform for cricketers in the UAE to move up the cricket ladder; Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Rohid and others have used the ILT20 to push their case.

"One of the most rewarding parts of this has been watching UAE players become genuine match-winners. They have made the national team more competitive and shown they can hold their own at this level. That's exactly the impact we hoped the league would have."

White says the experience the league offers players is another point of difference.

"Players enjoy spending a month in the UAE. They stay in one place, have their families with them, and can focus on their cricket at excellent venues. That's something they genuinely value, and it sets us apart."

Desert Vipers will defend their ILT20 title when the tournament commences in November.